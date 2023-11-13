Manny Pacquiao’s Olympic dream is halfway there

Manny Pacquiao’s dream of competing at the Olympics alongside protege Eumir Marcial is fifty percent completed.

The situation arose after Marcial qualified for the Paris 2024 Games. But that’s despite Marcial losing to China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in the men’s 80kg [176 pounds] final.

He lost 5-0 in the final session. However, he was gracious in defeat. “Everyone has messaged me that I should have won,” Marcial said. “We have judges, and we need to respect their decision.

“I’m happy I got the silver. I qualified for the Paris [2024] Olympics, so maybe at the Olympics, I will change this color and make it gold.

“This was not new for me. I have been fighting as an amateur in this competition for more than a decade. It happens a lot,” he said.

“I tried to come out and win on all five judges and did it in the first round. But I got the 5-0 score.

“I tried to do it again in the second round, but he caught me. I got a standing eight count, and that’s the thing that changed the judges’ minds. Congratulations to Team China.”

The 2020 [held in 2021] Olympic bronze medalist can now look forward to potentially being on the same team as his mentor next summer.

Manny Pacquiao congratulates Eumir Marcial

Marcial stated: “My ultimate idol, Manny Pacquiao, is extremely happy and proud that I qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“He is planning something big for me here in the Philippines very soon,” he added. “Excited na ba kayo, mga idol?”

Later, Marcial was seen getting tips from Pacquiao.

“Boxing technique lesson with the legend Sir Manny Pacquiao. Thank you for gracing us with your time, boss.”

Pacquiao’s hopes still rest on the Filipino Olympic movement successfully securing a path for Pacquiao to qualify. The eight-weight champion aims to win gold at the age of 45.

“I am grateful to the Philippine Olympic Committee, under the leadership of Abraham Tolentino, for making a recommendation to the IOC to process my eligibility to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” Pacquiao said of the POC special request.

“I believe it is not too late to fulfill my dream of bringing home a boxing gold medal from the Olympics for the Philippines.”

Organizers of Paris 2024 are reported to be keen to have Pacquiao at the Games. Pacquiao is one of the top sporting figures in the world and would lead the Filipino team if he could gain selection.

But it’s not cut and dried, even for someone of Pacquiao’s stature. In addition, there are limited places and only a few doors slightly ajar for the “Pac-Man” to be approved.

