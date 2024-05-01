Canelo and Munguia make Grand Arrivals ahead of historic battle

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his opponent Jaime Munguia made their Las Vegas Grand Arrivals ahead of Saturday’s bout.

The pair kicked off fight week Tuesday before they collide for all the gold at 168 pounds. Both fighters looked in good shape as they prepare for war this weekend at T-Mobile Arena.

“This is a very significant and historic fight with two Mexicans fighting for all four belts for the first time,” said Canelo. “I’m looking to leave my mark and put my country up high.”

“This is going to be an interesting fight, and we’re going to come after him,” said Munguía. “We’re going to look for him in the ring. In the end, it’s going to be an amazing fight for the fans.”

Canelo begins the favorite to win but faces a 43-0 challenger who is hungry to reach where his compatriot currently stands.

The grand arrivals also featured Interim WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, who meet in the co-main event.

Interim WBC Featherweight Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa, who faces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in pay-per-view action, and undefeated WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre, who kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can also purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. On top of those options, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions, promote the event.

