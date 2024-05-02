Jaime Munguia gunning for Canelo knockout in Las Vegas

Jaime Munguia says he’s going for the knockout this weekend when the undefeated fighter challenges Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

Munguia, who brings an impressive 43-0 record into the ring at T-Mobile Arena, promised to fight fire with fire after Canelo predicted a knockout within eight rounds.

The Mexican plans to become the first boxer to stop his compatriot when the pair trade blows in the world’s boxing capital.

“I’m so happy and excited that this fight is almost here. My team has been behind me the whole way, and all the fans can expect a full-out Mexican war. Make sure to tune in. You will not be disappointed.

“Canelo has a great deal of experience and has faced great fighters. I may not have the same resume, but I have youth on my side. I’m going to showcase my capabilities on Saturday night. We’ve worked on so much with Freddie Roach and had an amazing training camp. You’re going to see everything that we’ve learned on Saturday night.

“I’m glad that he wants to knock me out because I come with the same mentality. I’m going to knock him out. It’s going to be a great fight. This is an amazing moment. I’m really excited to show everyone what I can do. Fighting on his undercard was one thing, but now I’m ready to step up to my moment.

“Outside the ring, Canelo has all my respect, but inside the ring, that respect goes out the window.”

Trainer Freddie Roach added: “My fighter is doing well and had a great training camp for this fight. He’s really on top of his game right now. We’re ready for this fight.

“Canelo is a tough opponent. We’re ready for whatever he brings to the table. He’s going to be the best after Saturday night.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.