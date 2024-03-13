Canelo vs Munguia information released, tickets set for pre-sale

Ticket information is confirmed for Canelo vs Munguia on May 4, alongside the TV network ratification that the event will be a dual broadcast.

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will fight for the undisputed super middleweight title at a spectacular Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown.

The Mexican superstars will go toe-to-toe as Canelo Promotions confirms that the pound-for-pound great will put his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía.

Canelo vs Munguia

Canelo vs. Munguia will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video and DAZN live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On top of those options, they can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Promoter Tom Brown is expecting a massive event as Las Vegas welcomes a wave of Mexican fans to the world’s boxing capital.

“Cinco de Mayo weekend is a crown jewel in the boxing calendar,” said Brown. “This year will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory with this all-Mexico showdown.

“The undisputed champion and future Hall of Famer Canelo Álvarez takes on the undefeated power-puncher Jaime Munguía, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.

“Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena will be the highlight of what is always one of the city’s biggest weekends. Fans know that when an all-time great like Canelo faces a hungry action fighter like Munguía, the chances for drama and fireworks are through the roof.”

Canelo vs. Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants. It evokes memories of the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past, including classics such as Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera, Carlos Zárate vs. Alfonso Zamora, and Jesús Castillo vs. Rubén Olivares, amongst many others.

Canelo has already etched himself in history alongside the greatest Mexican fighters to enter the ring and can add to that legacy on May 4. Munguía hopes to move himself up the pedestal and make his own lasting mark in the boxing annals with a signature victory over Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Munguia heads into the fight boasting an impressive 43-0 record.

Ticket information

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, March 14, from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC

Public on-sale begins Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets available through AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions, TGB Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

