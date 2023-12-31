Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo’s run as Mexican king is over

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya predicts former fighter Canelo Alvarez will no longer be Mexico’s number-one in less than a month.

The Golden Boy boss says Canelo will be overthrown as king of his country, in boxing terms, when Jaime Munguia faces John Ryder.

Canelo, who went hell for leather with Ryder in Jalisco earlier this year, has been recognized as the best boxer in Mexico for over a decade. De La Hoya says that the run is ending whether he actually believes it or not.

Oscar De La Hoya predicts Canelo’s demise

“On January 27, the next Mexican superstar of the sport will officially be crowned. His name is Jamie Munguía,” said De La Hoya.

“Whether it’s a person or at home on DAZN, fans shouldn’t miss watching Munguía do what Canelo couldn’t and knock John Ryder out.”

Ryder elevated his name in another defeat against Canelo after losing out controversially to Callum Smith. “The Gorilla” will be no pushover and proves Munguia is willing to fight the fringe contenders to get where he wants to be in the end.

At 42-0, Munguia holds one of the most enviable records in the sport. He’s eight wins away from equalling Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record.

Munguia vs Ryder

Those involved in the event on January 27 in Pheonix, including Zanfer Boxing CEO Fernando Beltran, don’t see that run ending anytime soon.

“We are happy about Jaime’s return to the ring,” said Beltran.” But we will show everyone that Munguía is here to fight anyone.

“We are going to give a great night of boxing to the people of Phoenix and the entire world. Que Viva Mexico!”

Eddie Hearn, who looks after the affairs of fellow Londoner Ryder, named Munguia as a future Pound for Pound star. However, Hearn – as he has to do – backed Ryder for the upset.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to deliver another massive fight for John,” said the Matchroom Chairman. “Last time out, it was Canelo in Guadalajara – assignments in boxing don’t get much more intense than that [against Canelo in Mexico].

“John handled himself superbly. He delivered one of the bravest performances I’ve seen and won many new fans.

“John’s reward is another fight with a brilliant Mexican fighter. Jaime is a massive talent and a future superstar of the sport.

“We believe John is the biggest test of his career, and we’re confident John will hand Jaime a first defeat.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.