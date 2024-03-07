Francis Ngannou tears Tyson Fury a new wiped a**hole

A newly-confident Francis Ngannou fired a stern warning to Tyson Fury ahead of his clash with Anthony Joshua on Friday night.

Boasting a new-found confidence as a boxer, the former UFC heavyweight champion took his rage out on Fury at the press conference.

Looking directly at Fury from his position at the presser desk, Ngannou spit roasted “The Gypsy King,” who didn’t have a microphone.

Francis Ngannou rips Tyson Fury

Ngannou said: “One more over Tyson because I had the first one over him. I intend to have the second one. He’s been b******* about it, which is true.

“You’re going to sleep in the ring again. I’m going to wipe the ring with your a** again,” he added. “You wiped the ring with your a**. That was the blood in the ring sticking to your pants.

“I tell you, your only chance is in the ring with the boxing rules. When you step off of that ring, you better stay five meters away before you talk your s*** because if I lose it, you’re going to have a really bad time, my friend.

“Respect the fact that boxing is protecting us. The rules of boxing protect us because, without that, you are nothing in front of me. I would beat you every day, twice on Sunday.”

On Joshua, Ngannou stated: “I really think I haven’t shocked the world. I am still in the factory, building, training, and learning, and when I really get it, the world is going to be shocked.

“I am just working and learning about the sport I have loved my entire life. Now, I am getting the opportunity to really do it, get some experience, and do something really nice.

“I trust the process. I trust my team and the work we are putting in. It is going to pay off. Everything is a clue. Every space where there is an opening, I am going to hit. I am not going to leave any stone unturned or any opportunity unexplored.”

Joshua fight

Asked about Joshua’s win over Otto Wallin, “The Predator” responded: “It was a flawless performance, a great performance [by AJ in December]. I watched the fight closely.

“It doesn’t mean anything for me because I know I am no Wallin. It is a different opponent, and it will be a different feeling. When we get in the ring, that is when we know the fight. I do struggle to do ten rounds, and if you don’t, then you are not human. Everybody gets tired after ten rounds. I have no problem with it because it is a learning process, and I am here to learn.

“This will be the best so far, but I am only just getting started. I am really looking to get the victory on Friday night, but I don’t think this will be any statement on my career because the road is still long.

“The reason I am here is because I always believe in myself. I do my best, but I cannot control the outcome. I believe in my determination, dedication, and the work I put into getting what I want.”

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.