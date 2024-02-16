Bruce Carrington gives back ahead of ring return on Friday

Featherweight phenom Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) paid a special visit today to the kids of the NYC Cops & Kids Youth Center in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of his ring return this Friday, Feb. 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Carrington spoke with the kids in attendance about his journey from Cops & Kids to the bright lights of MSG and donated 80 tickets to his fight.

While growing up in Brownsville, Carrington started training at NYC Cops & Kids Youth Center when he was 12 years old. He credits the free program, the mentorship of NYPD Police Officers, and the backing of his wonderful family for his success both in and out of the ring.

Carrington will kick off Friday’s ESPN-televised tripleheader in a 10-rounder against Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs).

In the main event, WBC junior lightweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) will defend his crown against Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-1, 16 KOs).

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs).

Foster-Nova, Cortes-Chevalier and Carrington-Torres will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Murphys Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotion, tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

Friday, February 16

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, 12 rounds, Foster’s WBC junior lightweight world title

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

ESPN+ (5:20 p.m. ET/2:20 p.m. PT)

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Galdino, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, welterweight