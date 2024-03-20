Francis Ngannou considers breaking PFL deal with boxing return

Francis Ngannou is in danger of upsetting an agreed contract with the Professional Fighters League [PFL] with his next move.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was expected to head back to MMA after signing a deal with the PFL before moving into boxing. As stipulated, Ngannou would face Tyson Fury before giving the PFL their fight in 2024.

However, once the Fury fight was over and Ngannou’s stock rose considerably, “The Predator” couldn’t turn down an offer from Anthony Joshua. Therefore, the PFL allowed Ngannou to compete in the ring again, provided he faced the winner of Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira later this year.

Ferreira defeated Bader in Riyadh as Ngannou watched on. It was believed and reported by World Boxing News that Ngannou would now leave boxing behind to abide by the PFL and their contract. WBN also confirmed that Ngannou had secured Ferreria a $2 million paycheck through his own wish that any opponent he faces is given that purse.

Francis Ngannou aims for boxing return

But speaking with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou seems unsure if this was the ratified game plan.

“The way that this fight happened [with Joshua], it didn’t happen the way it should have,” Ngannou told The MMA Hour. “I think I need to do boxing now to claim something. To claim my respect and to claim everything.

“On MMA, I don’t really know. It depends on the timeframe of what’s happened. Maybe it could be MMA first, I don’t really know.”

Further discussing the subject on his YouTube channel, Ngannou added: “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. But I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.

“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. But I stumbled, I didn’t fall. If I go back, train, learn from it, and use it as an advantage. But I will use it as an experience for my personal and professional growth. I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a life victory, not just a sports victory.”

Ngannou’s words won’t please Ferreira or the PFL. However, with a contract in place, it could take a tough conversation and subsequent compensation for Ngannou to break his commitment.

It all depends on what kind of offer comes to the table with regard to a boxing opponent. Deontay Wilder has been mentioned, although nothing is yet set in motion.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.