Deontay Wilder tries MMA gloves, set to swap boxing for sideshow

Deontay Wilder tried on a pair of PFL MMA gloves as the former WBC heavyweight champion readies to ditch boxing in favor of a sideshow.

“The Bronze Bomber” is consistently linked to an exhibition double against Francis Ngannou. This situation keeps arising despite Wilder’s reported offer to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this December.

Judging by Wilder’s most recent appearance at PFL 4, staged by the company that signed Ngannou from the UFC, the American is ready to forsake his first-choice career for a while.

If the Joshua fight falls apart, or even if it gets signed for the end of the year, Wilder is willing to battle Ngannou in the months before or after.

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou

“At that specific date [in December], I’m not sure, but all things and anything are possible,” Wilder told MMA Fighting. “Me and Francis have had discussions.

“We had meetings with both parties, as far as the team is concerned. So this is a real conversation that has been taking place. Not only just amongst the combat family but amongst the teams as well. We are getting on the phone, and everybody is talking.”

He continued to stress Ngannou is a serious opponent.

“So this is something that can truly happen to him. So the best is yet to come overall.

“There are so many things that I could say. There are so many things that I can try to put in words to say. But at the end of the day, we’ll see what happens when it happens.

“That’s the best way I can [say it] to give people peace of mind. These things are in discussion, but we’ll see what happens. When it happens, it’s going to be amazing.”

Wilder tries MMA gloves amidst AJ’s offer

Trying on the gloves and speaking to the PFL broadcast team, Wilder addressed Ngannou again.

“Hey Francis, you listening? – We discussed this before. We’ve got many spaces [available] and an opportunity to discuss once more.

“I’m looking for a two-fight [deal] crossing over.”

The news will potentially shake Joshua’s team into further action as a rumored deal between both parties is currently stalled.

According to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, an offer from Skill Challenge Promotions, who recently signed up Oleksandr Usyk, is on the table.

Wilder is either losing interest in AJ or believes the Ngannou deal is more lucrative or more effortless money. Whatever the reason is, if the Ngannou fight happens, Deontay Wilder’s chances of winning a boxing world title again in the future will disappear.

