Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou placed on the back burner

World Boxing News can reveal that former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will not be able to face Francis Ngannou until the end of 2024.

A suspension laid down on Ngannou after his knockout against Anthony Joshua will rule the ex-UFC star out for 90 days. Any notion Ngannou had of a return to boxing is off the menu until that time elapses.

Talk of Wilder vs Ngannou erupted on social media after the pair lost to Joseph Parker and Joshua respectfully. However, the BBBofC will stand firm that Ngannou cannot fight after a devastating KO.

Francis Ngannou return

Ngannou is now free to continue with plans to face Renan Ferreira and fulfill his commitments to PFL. Co-owner Donn David spoke to Ariel Helwani recently to discuss plans for Ngannou.

“People asked me before the [Joshua] fight when I was interviewed, you know, ‘Who do I think will win? Who would I want to win?’ And I obviously root for Francis all the time,” Davis told The MMA Hour. “He’s our partner, and I truly do, but he would not have fought in MMA until the first quarter of 2025 [anyway]. We talked to him about that, and I was very vocal about that, that he would have absolutely fought, but it would have been December at the earliest, more likely February of 2025.

“So he was locked in, but he would have then gone ahead [with the] fight [against] Fury, as we all said, had he won this fight. But it would have delayed [his fight with PFL]. So I’m always rooting for Francis, but now he’s coming back early.”

When Ngannou may grace a PFL cage, Davis added: “Will it be as early as July? Maybe. Will it be as late as September? No later. But you’ll see Francis now in 2024, in PFL, against ‘La Problemo’ [Renan Ferreira] in what I believe will be the fight I’m looking forward to the most in the heavyweight division of all of MMA.”

Deontay Wilder

Despite Ngannou stating he’d consider a fight in boxing, probably against Wilder, the likelihood now is that Ferreria will be his next opponent once the suspension runs out.

Boxing fans will have to wait until later in 2024 or early 2025 to see Ngannou vs Wilder after Tyson Fury perfectly set up the clash of the super-punchers.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground after attending a match at Old Trafford, Fury aired his views on the biggest hitter of the two. Wilder downed Fury four times during their saga and Ngannou once during their October collision.

He said: Deontay, by far. Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like he was dynamite, and I was wobbled every time he hit me.

“Just one shot to the back of the head, and that was it [I was down]. Wilder’s still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with by a mile.”

The battle of the KO artists will have to wait.

