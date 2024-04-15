Deontay Wilder opponent set for career-ending fight

Deontay Wilder will confirm his next opponent at a press conference in London as the American fights for his career, World Boxing News can reveal.

After weeks of footage of Wilder training, fans will finally find out who Wilder will face in the ring.

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next?

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, told WBN he’s headed for England today after being asked about the speculation. This scenario points to reports of Wilder facing Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia being accurate and being ratified this afternoon.

Wilder faces up to the end of his career if knocked out by the Chinese juggernaut following a loss to Joseph Parker last December. “The Bronze Bomber” would have nowhere to go if smashed by the “Beast from the East” on June 1.

The former WBC heavyweight champion failed to set the world alight against Parker, with interest in his boxing tenure waning after two losses against Tyson Fury. Boxing fans were on the verge of seeing Wilder finally face Anthony Joshua. Still, due to one of the worst organizations of a boxing event in history, the pair were expected to come through interim fights. Instead of just allowing them to fight finally, the stipulation was they had to win against Parker and Otto Wallin.

Joshua did his part. But Wilder lost to Parker, and this ended the strange plan. If Wilder can win versus Zhang, though, it’s believed this could resurrect the AJ fight for the fall.

Speaking about Joshua after the Parker fight, Wilder says his rival’s team was happy he didn’t come through.

“They really don’t want that fight. When I lost, did you see how happy he was coming out? I broke out laughing. I made him able to perform like that. He was like, ‘I ain’t gotta fight Wilder.’ The rumor was he was talking about retiring if I won. On March 9, the fight could still go on. But this is a perfect way for them to get out, he told 78SPORTSTV.

Wilder’s career on the line

On Parker landing a shot that almost knocked him out, Wilder added: “He caught me in a dazing moment. I zoned out for one minute. I don’t know what happened. The punch came but it wasn’t nothing that hurt, none of his punches fazed me at all.”

Despite the denials, Wilder looks at the most vulnerable he’s ever been. Zhang wouldn’t be anyone’s first choice if they knew their career was on the line.

Zhang can bang, by his own admission. If he catches Wilder flush and the slugger isn’t on his games – as with the Parker fight – it could be curtains for his entire career.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.