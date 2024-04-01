Joseph Parker ‘Back for Good’ with comical Dillian Whyte callout

Heavyweight contender Joseph Parker returned his hilarious video segments with a callout to former opponent Dillian Whyte.

Parker wants another crack at Whyte on the back of putting together the best form of his career with victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. It was one of only three defeats on his record, all against British fighters, and the Whyte loss obviously hurts the most.

A wrongly-called headbutt knockdown called for Whyte in the second round considerably altered the fight’s complexion. In the end, it cost Parker at least a draw. Now, the New Zealander aims to share the ring with Whyte again and hopes “The BodySnatcher” responds to his comical music video.

Joseph Parker wants Dillian Whyte’ Back for Good’

Blasting out Take That’s ‘Back for Good’ hit, Parker hit a ‘picture of Whyte beside him’ and a ‘lipstick mark still on his coffee cup’ as he mimed the words to the number one single. In true boyband style, Parker, his brother John, and a couple of other members belted out the chorus, standing around an SUV.

Parker’s funny side came with a warning to Whyte, though. The 32-year-old stated the offer wouldn’t be on the table for long.

“I want you back for good, Dillian Whyte. If not, I’m moving on,” said Parker.

I want you back for good Dillian Whyte 🥊 If not, I’m moving on ✌🏼 🎥🎞️: @kerryrusselltv pic.twitter.com/ExTlu2wlwc — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) April 1, 2024

First fight controversy

Controversy from the first event six years ago must still irk Parker, who, through his team, wanted at least a rematch or the result overturned immediately after the O2 Arena battle.

“It’s clear that the clash of heads in the second round had a significant impact on the fight,” said Duco. “In terms of the scorecards and Joseph’s performance in the middle rounds [the headbutt made a big difference].

“In light of clear evidence of a significant error by the officials, there is a legitimate question as to whether the result should stand. That’s a question Duco will be asking the sanctioning bodies on Joseph’s behalf.”

Whyte got away with the win and eventually, four years later, got his shot at Tyson Fury. He was stopped in the mid-rounds and has been at a loose end since then.

The Londoner was involved in the third drug test scare of his career, the second of which he was cleared of wrongdoing before returning to the ring in Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Christian Hammer was easily dispatched as Whyte got back in the win column. He now can get back in the big time if he accepts Parker’s cheeky offer.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.