Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023

Artur Beterbiev Boxing World Champions

World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023.

The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit.

Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.

WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

Current Boxing World Champions

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Tyson FURY

IBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for PoundRing Rocky Belt Pound for Pound

Oleksandr USYK

Bridgerweight – 224lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Vacant

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Ilunga MAKABU

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Jai OPETAIA

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Lawrence OKOLIE

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Arsen GOULAMIRIAN

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for Pound

Artur BETERBIEV

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Dmitry BIVOL

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

CANELO Alvarez

Middleweight – 160lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Jermall CHARLO

IBF belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Janibek ALIMKHANULY

Super Welterweight – 154lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Jermell CHARLO

Welterweight – 147lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Errol SPENCE

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Terence CRAWFORD

Super Lightweight – 140lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Regis PROGRAIS

IBF belt Pound for Pound

VACANT

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Jack Catterall or Josh Taylor

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Alberto PUELLO

Lightweight – 135lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Devin HANEY

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

VACANT

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Shavkat RAKHIMOV

WBO belt Pound for Pound

VACANT

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Hector GARCIA

Featherweight – 126lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Vacant

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Luis Alberto LOPEZ

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Emanuel NAVARRETE

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Leigh WOOD

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for Pound

Stephen FULTON

IBF belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound
Murodjon AKHMADALIEV

Bantamweight – 118lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundIBF belt Pound for PoundWBO belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Vacant

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Juan Francisco ESTRADA

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Fernando MARTINEZ

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Kazuto IOKA

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Joshua FRANCO

Flyweight – 112lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Julio Cesar MARTINEZ

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Sunny EDWARDS

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Vacant

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Artem DALAKIAN

Light Flyweight – 108lbs

WBC Belt Pound for PoundWBA belt Pound for Pound

Kenshiro Teraji

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Sivenathi NONTSHINGA

WBO belt Pound for Pound
Jonathan GONZALEZ

Minimumweight – 105lbs

WBC Belt Pound for Pound

Panya PRADABSRI

IBF belt Pound for Pound

Daniel VALLADARES

WBO belt Pound for Pound

Melvin JERUSALEM

WBA belt Pound for Pound

Knockout CP FRESHMART

Recent world title changes

January 13, 2023:

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division.

The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division.

He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO, and WBA of his decision.

November 27, 2022:

Regis Prograis was finally crowned super lightweight champion of the world three years after he first should have unified.

“Rougarou” was on the wrong end of a bad decision against Josh Taylor in October 2019 after seemingly beating the Scot on his own turf.

But as is the nature of United Kingdom scoring, Prograis never lifted the title above his head as Taylor got a controversial nod, not for the first time in his career.

This time around, Prograis wasn’t taking any chances. He halted Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round of a barnstorming battle.

