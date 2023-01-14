Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023

World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023.
The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit.
Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.
WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.
Current Boxing World Champions
Heavyweight – 200lbs+
Tyson FURY
Oleksandr USYK
Bridgerweight – 224lbs
Vacant
Cruiserweight – 200lbs
Ilunga MAKABU
Jai OPETAIA
Lawrence OKOLIE
Arsen GOULAMIRIAN
Light Heavyweight – 175lbs
Artur BETERBIEV
Dmitry BIVOL
Super Middleweight – 168lbs
CANELO Alvarez
Middleweight – 160lbs
Jermall CHARLO
Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
Janibek ALIMKHANULY
Super Welterweight – 154lbs
Jermell CHARLO
Welterweight – 147lbs
Errol SPENCE
Terence CRAWFORD
Super Lightweight – 140lbs
Regis PROGRAIS
VACANT
Jack Catterall or Josh Taylor
Alberto PUELLO
Lightweight – 135lbs
Devin HANEY
Super Featherweight – 130lbs
VACANT
Shavkat RAKHIMOV
VACANT
Hector GARCIA
Featherweight – 126lbs
Vacant
Luis Alberto LOPEZ
Emanuel NAVARRETE
Leigh WOOD
Super Bantamweight – 122lbs
Stephen FULTON
Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
Bantamweight – 118lbs
Vacant
Super Flyweight – 115lbs
Juan Francisco ESTRADA
Fernando MARTINEZ
Kazuto IOKA
Joshua FRANCO
Flyweight – 112lbs
Julio Cesar MARTINEZ
Sunny EDWARDS
Vacant
Artem DALAKIAN
Light Flyweight – 108lbs
Kenshiro Teraji
Sivenathi NONTSHINGA
Jonathan GONZALEZ
Minimumweight – 105lbs
Panya PRADABSRI
Daniel VALLADARES
Melvin JERUSALEM
Knockout CP FRESHMART
Recent world title changes
January 13, 2023:
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division.
The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division.
He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO, and WBA of his decision.
November 27, 2022:
Regis Prograis was finally crowned super lightweight champion of the world three years after he first should have unified.
“Rougarou” was on the wrong end of a bad decision against Josh Taylor in October 2019 after seemingly beating the Scot on his own turf.
But as is the nature of United Kingdom scoring, Prograis never lifted the title above his head as Taylor got a controversial nod, not for the first time in his career.
This time around, Prograis wasn’t taking any chances. He halted Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round of a barnstorming battle.
