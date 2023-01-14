Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023

World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023.

The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit.

Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.

WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

Current Boxing World Champions

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

Tyson FURY

Oleksandr USYK

Bridgerweight – 224lbs

Vacant

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

Ilunga MAKABU

Jai OPETAIA

Lawrence OKOLIE

Arsen GOULAMIRIAN

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

Artur BETERBIEV

Dmitry BIVOL

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

CANELO Alvarez

Middleweight – 160lbs

Jermall CHARLO

Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

Janibek ALIMKHANULY

Super Welterweight – 154lbs

Jermell CHARLO

Welterweight – 147lbs

Errol SPENCE

Terence CRAWFORD

Super Lightweight – 140lbs

Regis PROGRAIS

VACANT

Jack Catterall or Josh Taylor

Alberto PUELLO

Lightweight – 135lbs

Devin HANEY

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

VACANT

Shavkat RAKHIMOV

VACANT

Hector GARCIA

Featherweight – 126lbs

Vacant

Luis Alberto LOPEZ

Emanuel NAVARRETE

Leigh WOOD

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

Stephen FULTON



Murodjon AKHMADALIEV

Bantamweight – 118lbs

Vacant

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

Juan Francisco ESTRADA

Fernando MARTINEZ

Kazuto IOKA

Joshua FRANCO

Flyweight – 112lbs

Julio Cesar MARTINEZ

Sunny EDWARDS

Vacant

Artem DALAKIAN

Light Flyweight – 108lbs

Kenshiro Teraji

Sivenathi NONTSHINGA



Jonathan GONZALEZ

Minimumweight – 105lbs

Panya PRADABSRI

Daniel VALLADARES

Melvin JERUSALEM

Knockout CP FRESHMART

Recent world title changes

January 13, 2023:

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division.

The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division.

He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO, and WBA of his decision.

November 27, 2022:

Regis Prograis was finally crowned super lightweight champion of the world three years after he first should have unified.

“Rougarou” was on the wrong end of a bad decision against Josh Taylor in October 2019 after seemingly beating the Scot on his own turf.

But as is the nature of United Kingdom scoring, Prograis never lifted the title above his head as Taylor got a controversial nod, not for the first time in his career.

This time around, Prograis wasn’t taking any chances. He halted Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round of a barnstorming battle.

