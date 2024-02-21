Eddie Hearn says Taylor vs Catterall 2 is a Pay Per View fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is a UK Pay Per View. If the event had been on Sky Sports and not DAZN, the fight undoubtedly would have been, according to the Essex man.

Speaking at a fiery press conference to promote the April 27 return, Hearn made his feelings clear.

“We wanted to give the DAZN subscribers value for money. Make no mistake, this is a pay-per-view fight,” pointed out Hearn. “Back in the day, I would have been lapping it up [to make it PPV on Sky Sports Box Office before moving to DAZN].

“But to give it to DAZN subscribers as part of your subscription is unbelievable value for fight fans and part of a huge schedule on DAZN.”

Eddie Hearn on Taylor vs Catterall 2

On the interest in Taylor vs Catterall 2, the Matchroom boss added: “We’ve had to turn people away [just from the press conference]. The attendance has blown us away. This has got a real old-school feel about it, back to the good old days of real British grudge matches.

“Nearly two years ago to the day which will be April 27, we saw the fight for the undisputed championship. Some say it was the most controversial fight in the history of British boxing. Sometimes, these fights take time to make.

“The hatred runs deep is the slogan for this fight. That’s why getting these great fighters together has taken two years. Times have changed, and their careers have changed, but the rivalry continues.

“I cannot wait for this huge night, April 27, at the Leeds Arena, and live on DAZN around the world. The controversy of the first fight will be settled in an unbelievable night live.

“British boxing has been crying out for a big fight, and now we look to settle the score of one of the most bitter rivalries in the sport. Not a day has passed where opinion and debate have not ensued.

“The pair have engaged in a back-and-forth full of hatred. Now, the time has come to meet again finally. Despite the offers to stage this fight on PPV, I am proud that Matchroom and DAZN have stepped up to make this fight available to subscribers as part of their subscription.

Bob Arum

Top Rank boss Bob Arum chimed in with his take on the UK grudge match.

“This is the ultimate grudge match between two of the world’s top 140-pounders,” said Arum. “These two warriors will settle the score in front of what I’m sure will be an incredible crowd in Leeds.

“If you look at Josh Taylor’s career, he has never backed down from a challenge. He will be in peak form on April 27.”

