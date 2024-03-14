Taylor vs Catterall 2 delayed until May 25, McGrail set for Liverpool

World Boxing News has been informed that the Taylor vs Catterall rematch has been postponed by a month due to an injury to Josh Taylor.

Taylor has previously delayed the fight with a similar problem and has another month to recover before the pair trade blows.

Peter McGrail will now move his fight to home soil in Liverpool as he bids to avenge his only loss.

Matchroom Boxing moved to announce the switch on Thursday.

Taylor vs Catterall delayed

“Josh Taylor has suffered an injury in his training camp. His upcoming fight with Jack Catterall on April 27 has been postponed. The battle has been immediately rescheduled for May 25 at the same venue in Leeds.

“Taylor vs Catterall 2 will be live on DAZN. Tickets remain valid for the revised date, with refunds for the sold-out event at the First Direct Arena also available, which aligns with the terms and conditions of our ticket agency partners.

“Peter McGrail’s rematch with Ja’Rico O’Quinn will now take place on April 27 at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Matchroom will announce the full details of this NXTGEN event in due course.”

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.