8-0 Matchroom hopeful knocked out on tough American debut

Matchroom Boxing hopeful Peter McGrail suffered a shock knockout defeat on his American debut at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The Liverpool man, who was a significant part of the GB Boxing movement as an amateur, seemed to be overmatch against Ja’Rico O’Quinn.

Peter McGrail gets stopped on American debut

However, McGrail dropped O’Quinn twice in the first four rounds and looked on his way to victory. O’Quinn pulled a sweet shot out of the bag in the fifth round, and McGrail couldn’t recover.

The loss was shocking as promoter Eddie Hearn wanted to showcase his best UK fighters to a stateside audience.

He didn’t bank on one of them getting stopped. But putting McGrail against a 16-1 contender who only lost a world level is questionable.

McGrail was 8-0 against no-mark opponents. Therefore, he needed more time before being pitched against the likes of O’Quinn.

After witnessing the wipeout, Hearn said: “Wow! Absolute sickener.

“McGrail boxing beautifully, scores two knockdowns then brutally KO’d.

“There’s nothing like this sport.”

Matchroom schedule

In other Matchroom news, the company announced three events for the New Year. After a blank January, Matchroom plans to return with a vengeance in February.

Matchroom’s UK schedule gets underway with a rematch at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, February 10.

Welterweight rivals Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson battle again following their thrilling clash at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in August.

Wolverhampton’s Walker sensationally handed former Team GB standout and McGrail teammate Pattinson the first loss of his professional career.

He floored the Alnwick man three times en route to securing the biggest win of his career via an eighth-round stoppage.

All-action Pattinson gets an immediate shot at redemption, this time in front of his home crowd. However, he looks to get his promising career back on track by putting his first loss behind him and continuing his climb towards title action in the 147lbs division.

Also featured on the card is a fourth pro outing for exciting 21-year-old Cameron Vuong. He takes on the experienced Ishmael Ellis over eight rounds at lightweight.

The following Friday, Mexico plays host on February 16 to another must-watch rematch. Adrien Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga run it back for the IBF light-flyweight title following their dramatic first meeting at the Casino de Monte-Carlo last month.

Edgar Berlanga

In addition, rising Super-Middleweight star Edgar Berlanga closes out an action-packed February on DAZN. He faces the toughest test of his career in the shape of Belfast’s Padraig McCrory at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

‘The Chosen One takes on his second Irish opponent in a row. The fight comes after he widely outpointed Jason Quigley to retain his WBO NABO Title at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theatre in June.

Unbeaten McCrory fights in the US for the first time in his career, tasked with the challenge of derailing Berlanga’s rapid rise to the top of the Super-Middleweight division.

“2023 has been an incredible year for Matchroom Boxing and our partners DAZN – and we’re not done just yet!” said Hearn.

“It’s time for Cyrus Pattinson to show us what he’s made of when he faces Conah Walker in a must-win rematch with his career on the line. Adrien Curiel caused one of the biggest upsets in boxing this year when he sensationally dethroned Sivenathi Nontshinga in Monte-Carlo.

“He gets the hero’s return to Mexico. He will look to end Nontshinga’s dreams of unifying the Light-Flyweight division.

“‘The Chose One’ Edgar Berlanga is out to remind everyone why he is rated one of the best Super-Middleweights on the planet. He takes on Belfast’s unbeaten Padraig McCrory.

“Watch all of our action live worldwide on DAZN.”

Furthermore, undercard announcements and ticket details will follow in due course.

