Eubank Jr vs Benn ‘postponed’ amid legal pursuit, refunds to follow

After an agonizing wait, UK fans learned that Eubank Jr vs Benn is officially not going to happen on Saturday night at The O2 in London.

Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman attempted to salvage the event despite Conor Benn testing positive for a banned substance.

Trace amounts of clomifene, a women’s infertility drug, were found in his system. However, tests undergone by Benn through the UK Anti-Doping Agency proved negative.

This meant promoter Eddie Hearn had an avenue to try to get the catchweight bout over the line. Calling in lawyers, Hearn hoped to force a u-turn after the British Boxing Board of Control withdrew sanctioning of the fight.

After many hours of debate, Hearn has admitted defeat in one of the most scrutinized weeks ever for the sport on UK soil.

Fans and boxing personnel protested the fact Eubank Jr vs Benn might go ahead on social media. However, it seems sense has prevailed.

Eubank Jr vs Benn postponed

According to World Boxing News information, Eubank Jr vs. Benn is not off for good. The fight will happen at a later date as Hearn continues his legal pursuit of the BBBofC.

“After discussions with various parties, we have decided to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn,” Matchroom and Wasserman told WBN.

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process.

“That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board, which we intend to pursue.

“However, while there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage or in the wider interests of the sport.

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.

“We will be making no further comment at this time. News for ticket holder refunds will follow.”

When will Eubank Jr vs Benn take place?

Before the cancelation, Benn’s handler Hearn pointed to the fact Billy Joe Saunders didn’t get suspended by UKAD. That was despite a positive VADA test before a contest against Demetrius Andrade.

He also speculated about the length of that postponement

“There is currently no reason in terms of suspension or violations that the fight should not take place,” Hearn stated.

“You remember a situation with Billy Joe Saunders where he tested positive with VADA ahead of the Andrade fight, the Board did not suspend him because they don’t recognize VADA, but Massachusetts did.

“So there’s a complicated process to go through.

‘If the Board isn’t suspending Conor Benn – and they won’t suspend him, they don’t have the right to under their jurisdiction with the tests that he’s been passing with UKAD. Then if they’re not allowing the fight, when do they allow the fight?

“Are you saying there’s a delay while you have a hearing? Do we postpone the fight for two weeks? Three weeks? Four weeks?

“You’re not going to suspend Conor Benn, so at some point, the fight will take place.’

