Taylor vs Catterall tickets for rematch sell out in less than a day

The highly anticipated rematch between bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, April 27, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., has sold out in less than a day after going on sale to the general public at midday.

The fierce rivals reignited their feud at two fiery press conferences in Edinburgh and Manchester earlier this week before concluding their busy press tour in the Capital on Wednesday, filming an unmissable Face Off – to be released on the DAZN and Matchroom Boxing YouTube platforms soon – and trading verbal blows on talkSPORT’s White and Jordan show.

Taylor and Catterall have been embroiled in a heated war of words since February 2022 when they met on an unforgettable night at The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow for Taylor’s Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title.

Intense debate has raged in the aftermath of their first fight, when Scotland’s Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) protected his unbeaten record with a hugely controversial split decision points win to retain his then-Undisputed Super-Lightweight crown.

During a pulsating battle, Taylor was cut twice by the left eye and was put down by Catterall in the 8th round before he was deducted one point in the 11th for punching after the bell. Catterall, meanwhile, was deducted one point for holding in the 10th.

Chorley’s ‘El Gato’ (28-1, 13 KOs) appeared to outbox Taylor for long periods but ultimately tasted defeat for the first time in his career after Taylor clung onto his titles. The decision caused outrage among some boxing fans and the two have been at loggerheads ever since.

“I’m so grateful for all of the support,” said Catterall. “I appreciate all the fans spending their hard-earned money to see me beat Josh Taylor on April 27 in Leeds. I know what lies ahead of me. As much as we have the press conferences and the weigh-in, I have a job to do on April 27. I’m preparing for the best of Josh Taylor, so when I beat him and do it convincingly, I can move on with my career. Josh, you are finished after this fight. In nine weeks’ time, we get to put him to bed.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn added: “What an incredible response for an unmissable all-British grudge match. The First Direct Arena in Leeds is completely sold out.

“The controversy of the first fight will be settled in an unbelievable night on April 27, live and exclusive on DAZN in the UK and around the world, part of your subscription on the global home of boxing.”