Sky Sports Boxing’s Adam Smith leaves role, reveals cancer battle

Sky Sports will move on from Adam Smith after the former Head of Boxing for the network recovered from a cancer battle.

Smith revealed details of his split with Sky after quashing previous rumors about his exile from the sport.

Sky Sports Adam Smith leaves role

“I hope everyone is well,” he began. “[There are] New, exciting beginnings and challenges for me after a wonderful, incredible three-decade journey at the amazing place that is Sky Sports.

“A brutal year away recovering from serious ill- health has given me the opportunity to think of my wider passions in sport. [I’m] taking a deeper interest in the development of sportsmen and women and

presenting/commentating on a broader canvas.

“I am cancer-free and raring to go!”

He added: “Thanks to everyone at Sky, all my super-talented colleagues past and present for the most magical memories. Time for me to fly, and I cannot wait!”

It was the first time in over a year that Smith had mentioned anything on social media after posting about Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall in October 2022.

Some of those who knew Smith from his long-time post at Sky quickly responded.

Gary O’Sullivan said: “I’m delighted to hear you’re doing well. Adam. All the best. I hope we cross paths again before too long.”

Former Tyson Fury coach Ben Davison stated: “Great news!”

Stephen Smith added a heart-shaped emoji, while fellow Liverpudlian Derry Mathews replied: “What a man! I wish there were more men like you in the sport.”

Future

Smith’s exit from Sky further fuels the fire that wholesale changes are coming for the ongoing boxing coverage. Ben Shalom’s BOXXER currently has control of all the boxing shows on the channel after an acrimonious parting with Eddie Hearn.

Hearn left to take a massive multi-million dollar offer at DAZN. He’s since been joined by Oscar De La Hoya and Wasserman Boxing’s Sauerland Brothers.

Sky still has deals with Top Rank and BOXXER, meaning they will still be around for some time to come. However, the severing of ties with Smith is the end of an era.

With Ian Darke, Jim Watt, and Glenn McCrory leaving in recent years, only Johnny Nelson, Carl Froch, and Matthew Macklin remain from the old guard.

Options for Smith to continue his broadcast career include talkSPORT and Channel 5. However, it’s not sure if Smith will be involved in the sport whatsoever despite his lengthy spell at Sky.

