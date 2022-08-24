Floran Marku homecoming showing on Sky Sports YouTube and Facebook

Advertisements

Fight fans can stream Florian Marku’s huge homecoming tomorrow night for free on Sky Sports Boxing.

Still undefeated, ‘The Albanian King’ will fight in Tirana, the capital city of his native Albania, this Thursday, when he faces highly-rated Mexican rival Miguel Parra Ramirez for the WBC Silver welterweight title at the Air AlbaniaStadium.

And the main event on the BOXXER show live from Albania will be beamed back to boxing fans in the UK for free via Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook channels.

The former kickboxer is a huge star in his homeland and has been steadily working his way up the welterweight ranks.

In his last outing, Marku halted former British champion Chris Jenkins in just four rounds to pick up the IBF International strap, a ranking belt for that sanctioning body.

And on Thursday he plans to continue his rapid rise by adding another belt to his growing collection.

“I’m happy with my results,” said Marku, speaking to Sky Sports.

“I’m new in this game, you know I was a kickboxer and boxing is a little bit different, but I’m improving a lot and I have much more to show to the people.

“To fight in Albania was my dream from when I was a child. [There’ll be] thousands of people there and I can’t wait. It’s unbelievable and all Albanians will be there.”

Starting at 5pm, UK time, Sky Sports will showcase the following fights live on their digital platforms:

6×3 Light-Heavyweight

Aleksandar Petrovic (SRB) v Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (ALB)

8×3 Super-Welterweight – WBC Youth Intercontinental Title

Borislav Velev (BUL) v Amarildo Vraja (ALB)

10×3 Welterweight – WBC Silver Interim Title

Miguel Parra Ramirez (MEX) v Florian Marku (ALB)