Six-strong undisputed heavyweight tournament at risk over Usyk vs Fury

The fact promoters are optimistic about making Usyk vs Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title leaves Al Haymon’s title plans at risk.

Haymon has a four-person mini-tournament secured for September and October that could ultimately have the WBC belt on the line.

Usyk vs Fury

That scenario depends on Tyson Fury relinquishing the green and gold strap on August 26.

Fury’s UK handler Frank Warren and US promoter Bob Arum both want the Oleksandr Usyk fight now. This push leaves Haymon’s foursome out in the cold.

“Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, are hopeful we can make the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali fought Frazier – Fury vs. Usyk,” said Arum.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius and a clash between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz received a warm reception from the WBC.

President Mauricio Sulaiman sanctioned both as eliminators meaning the winners would fight for the mandatory position.

However, if Fury did walk away, the likeliness would be that the winners [probably Wilder and Ruiz] would contest the vacant World Boxing Council strap.

Should “The Gypsy King” unretire again, as expected, Wilder vs Ruiz would have to be content with solely the mandatory spot.

Undisputed heavyweight champion

Usyk vs Fury will be a two-fight deal for December and the summer of 2023. This outcome puts whoever wins Haymon’s competition in the prime position to challenge the winner.

Therefore, the tournament still stands at six competitors. But the undisputed tag will get secure before the latter four come into the equation.

Whoever becomes undisputed may also have claims from the WBA and WBO. It’s a messy situation.

Daniel Dubois and the victor from Joe Joye vs Joseph Parker will undoubtedly want to make their presence felt when an undisputed stipulation comes calling.

It’s doubtful Dubois or Joyce/Parker would get an opportunity before, say, Wilder or Ruiz.

So, for now, six fighters are in the mix for a shot at the undisputed crown. That’s until Fury ultimately decides on his on-off retirement.

Undisputed heavyweight tournament – potential completion dates

September 4 – Ruiz vs Ortiz

October 15 – Wilder vs Helenius

Dec – Usyk vs Fury

Jan/Feb – Wilder/Helenius vs Ruiz/Ortiz

Summer 2023 – Usyk vs Fury 2

Fall 2023 – Usyk/Fury vs Wilder/Helenius/Ruiz/Ortiz

