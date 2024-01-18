Undisputed heavyweight title belt branded ‘Fresh Hell’

The formation of a new undisputed heavyweight title belt has been met with opposition by boxing fans over too many straps already in circulation.

Saudi Arabia has revealed a title belt to gasps from boxing fans that signifies a change in the boxing guard.

Although it’s widely been suggested that the sanctioning bodies removed their excess championships rather than create them, there’s a new kid on the block.

Instead of reducing the number of straps, it seems more are added. This is something the WBA has actively participated in following mass criticism.

The decision to commission a freshly minted undisputed crown is unfathomable. However, former Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza went much further in his view.

Undisputed heavyweight title

Espinoza said: “A new, undisputed title belt? What fresh hell is this?”

A debate immediately opened up, with many pointing out to Espinoza that he promoted the ‘Money Belt’ when Floyd Mayweather fought Conor McGregor in 2017.

In addition, others took pride in reminding Espinoza that he was part of a plethora of WBA ‘regular’ title fights promoted on his n0w defunct network. Not to mention the WBC Mexican-themed titles added whenever Canelo Alvarez fought.

But that’s going off-topic. Boxing needs fewer belts, not adding to an already saturated sport. That’s a fact.

An undisputed title will only breed envy towards the Saudi contingent, who, on the surface, say they are just here to make the biggest fights.

Due to the sanctioning fees involved, the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO have welcomed this with open arms. There’s yet to be any opposition to anything the Saudis do.

Will that change in the face of a new belt that could lead to more belts? – Who knows? But judging by any new title in the sport, it could put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Espinoza’s opposition seems futile, considering he’s no longer involved in the sport after Showtime collapsed. As always, there’s probably a good chance he returns, potentially with Premier Boxing Champions and Amazon.

When opposed by a fan stating there were ‘too many belts watering down the sport,’ Espinoza returned with a classic response.

‘Make it make sense’

“Makes the other belts useless”? You literally need the other four belts to award the undisputed belt. Less belts, more fights” – yet you’re cheering the invention of a totally new belt.

“Make it make sense.”

Right now, it doesn’t, considering that the ‘Undisputed Heavyweight Belt’ has been lined up for Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou, neither of whom holds any title whatsoever.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, with all the sanctioning marbles on the line, doesn’t get a belt – yet.

