Francis Ngannou set for incredible undisputed shot with one victory

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight title with one victory in the sport.

Ngannou believes that taking his record to 1-1 from 0-1 [loss to Tyson Fury] will result in him challenging the winner of Fury vs Usyk.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk put their clutch of titles on the line to create a four-belt champion for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Standing in his way is Anthony Joshua, who has been promised a chance to challenge Fury or Usyk, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, after his March 9 clash with Ngannou.

However, ‘The Predator” aims to stop AJ from getting that opportunity. Ngannou seems to think he’ll get an undisputed crack if he scores a first boxing win.

Francis Ngannou lined up for an undisputed chance

“I don’t take my last fight as a reference, I know exactly where I am at,” said Ngannou. “I’m going to get better and better, and that’s how I see things.

“I’m preparing for a tough fight. The Fury fight was great, but that’s in the past. I have a new challenge in front of me.

“I take it more seriously now than before because now I think there’s something more on the line, which is probably the undisputed fight.

“So let’s see, I will do something no one has done before [fight for undisputed with one win].

“I believe I have the tools to do that, starting with winning over ‘AJ’ on March 8 in a big fight. It’s not an easy fight, but a possible one. I am going to take it.”

The ex-MMA star is promising the fans an explosive performance and will be aiming to capitalize on Joshua’s proven dodgy jaw.

“I’m going to fight him, so what do you think I will do? I will look for his chin. That’s what you do in a fight. You try to hit someone on the chin or wherever to try to hurt him.

“I heard he doesn’t have a chin. I don’t know if it’s true, but we will find out. And I hope that I have the opportunity to test that – that’s my wish.

“I am unsure if he [Eddie] wants me to sleep on his guy. But that’s not going to happen. I am just a beginner out here who will train really hard and do everything as the underdog to win the fight.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.