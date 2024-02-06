Confusion over undisputed heavyweight belt finally cleared up

The confusion surrounding the commissioning of an undisputed heavyweight belt for Fury vs Usyk is finally over.

Saudi Arabian Chairman Turki Alashikh moved to address the situation as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk moves to a new date. The move comes after Riydah Season investors faced criticism over adding a new title.

It was the first sign of cracks after Alalshikh’s royal bosses helped the sport achieve recent fights previously out of reach. Many of those, like Fury vs Francis Ngannou and the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card, may have been impossible without the massive cash injection.

Things are seemingly back on track. Alalshikh clarified his initial statement that the new undisputed heavyweight belt would go to the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Ngannou on March 8.

Undisputed heavyweight champion

At the presser announcement, Alalshikh caused a furor when he said: “I want to show Joshua and Ngannou what is waiting for them after the result.

“Please, can you put it on the screen? After the result [of Joshua vs Ngannou], this is what will wait for them, after the result of the fight on March 8.”

Heads were scratched as many thought the title would be for the actual undisputed title fight on February 17 between Fury and Usyk.

The forthcoming clash, which has been delayed until May 18, will already have the four title belts needed. The winner will be the lineal and undisputed top-division ruler.

However, Saudi Arabia organizers of the ‘Ring of Fire’ event commissioned a new championship. That’s despite Fury vs Usyk having the undisputed WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF recipe.

@Turki_alalshikh unveils an Undisputed Heavyweight belt for the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou 🥊🏆#JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/O6VYwmDvtM — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 15, 2024

Whoever comes out on top will already be the universally recognized undisputed king. Therefore, Alalshikh’s words regarding a new undisputed title belt for Joshua vs. Ngannou caused mass confusion.

Even TNT Sports, the co-broadcasters of the event, stated the winner of Joshua vs Ngannou would get the title, not the winner of Fury vs Usyk. The strap was being unveiled at Joshua vs Ngannou didn’t help.

Weeks later, an official announcement and new title images were given full clarification. Whether it’s a backtrack or a simple miscommunication is another story.

Fury vs Usyk winner

“This belt will wait for Fury or Usyk, made specifically for this fight. For the first time, four belts are undisputed in the same fight. Fight of the Century – Ring Of Fire – May 18 2024.”

TNT also corrected its initial statement by saying: “His Excellency Turki Alalshikh unveils the Undisputed Heavyweight Belt. It will be awarded to the winner of Fury vs Usyk on May 18.”

This belt will wait for Fury or Usyk … made specifically for this fight … for the first time 4 belts undisputed in the same fight … fight of the century… Ring Of Fire 18th of May 2024 ❤️🇸🇦🥊 pic.twitter.com/WXCWv8ObIf — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) February 5, 2024

Turki’s glowing push for the four-belt winner on May 18 is not strictly true. Lennox Lewis vs Evander Holyfield did have four belts on the line when the IBO championship was present in their 1999 rematch.

Back then, the IBO title meant more than the WBO and was held by many top names, including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

However, that’s a different argument. The fact the belt is going to Fury or Usyk is the correct vision for the Saudi Arabian event. Those investors are giving fans everything they dreamed of. However, the total cost of that is yet to play out.

Plenty in the sport will be happy to see the sanctioning bodies given a reality check after decades of monopolization. This new championship could be the biggest threat to that four-way domination in the sport’s history.

