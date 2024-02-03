Feb 17 scrapped, Fury vs Usyk moved to new date of May 18

World Boxing News understands that Fury vs Usyk will now occur on May 18, with the original date of February 17 to be scrapped altogether.

Tyson Fury suffered a cut in sparring that made it impossible for the WBC heavyweight champion to fight in two weeks. With speculation mounting that Oleksandr Usyk could face a new opponent, Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh moved quickly to secure a new date.

Usyk could now face another three months out of action as Fury heals following stitches to the gash, initially opened by Otto Wallin in 2019.

February 17 is no longer viable, as both Riyadh Season and DAZN have offered refunds.

Fury vs Usyk refunds

“Riyadh Season’s Fury vs Usyk Showdown Delayed Until Further Notice. Riyadh Season announced that the much-anticipated boxing match between WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and unified Champion Oleksandr Usyk, named “Ring of Fire,” has been postponed,” read a statement.

The decision comes after Fury suffered an unfortunate cut above his right eye during a training session in Riyadh. Initially scheduled for February 17 as part of Riyadh Season activities, the fight will be rescheduled later, and tickets will be refunded to the public.

Fury’s injury requires medical attention and stitches. It necessitates a period of recovery that regrettably renders the February 17 fight impossible. A spokesperson for Tyson Fury expressed his disappointment. They acknowledge the tremendous efforts made by numerous parties to bring this historic event to fruition. Once the medical team has evaluated Fury’s eye, a clearer understanding of the recovery timeframe will

At that point, all stakeholders, including Riyadh Season, will collaborate diligently to reschedule the fight promptly. Regular updates will be provided to keep everyone informed of the latest developments.

A disheartened Fury shared his sentiments. He expressed his devastation at the setback after months of dedicated preparation and peak physical condition. He apologized to everyone impacted by the postponement, including his team, Team Usyk, and the undercard fighters. Also, his partners, fans, and the gracious hosts in Riyadh Season. Fury remains committed to returning to the ring when his eye fully recovers, eager to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.”

DAZN

DAZN added: “DAZN will proactively reimburse anyone who has already purchased the fight. You do not need to take any action. In light of Tyson Fury’s unexpected injury, we’re sending our best wishes for his swift and full recovery. As a result, the eagerly awaited Ring Of Fire heavyweight championship will be rescheduled.

“Don’t worry; your ticket refunds are on us. Stay tuned for further updates, and thank you for your understanding and support.”

The entire card could move with Fury vs Usyk, with fighters having the option to compete between the dates, if applicable.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.