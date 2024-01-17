Who is it for? Confusion reigns over undisputed heavyweight belt

Mass confusion has reigned after Saudi Arabian boxing investors recently revealed an undisputed heavyweight title belt in London.

At the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou press conference, the new strap was unveiled by Riyadh Season events head Turki Alalshikh.

However, many took the announcement to be that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would be contesting that title on February 17. As it was an undisputed belt, neither Joshua nor Ngannou could become undisputed. Fans and media automatically thought the obvious.

That may not be the case. TNT Sports, who will broadcast the event, states the newly-invented strap will be on the line for Joshua vs Ngannou.

Undisputed heavyweight belt confusion

Alalshikh also confirmed this in his unveiling speech. He said: “I want to show Joshua and Ngannou what is waiting for them after the result.

“Please, can you put it on the screen,” he added as the new undisputed belt was beamed to those in attendance.

He continued: “After the result [of Joshua vs Ngannou], this is what will wait for them, after the result of the fight on the 8th of March.”

@Turki_alalshikh unveils an Undisputed Heavyweight belt for the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou 🥊🏆#JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/O6VYwmDvtM — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 15, 2024

Now, that seems to be pretty straightforward. The belt is for Joshua vs Ngannou and not for Fury vs Usyk, as would be expected.

Therefore, boxing will now have two undisputed champions simultaneously, as World Boxing News reported. Fans reacted to the WBN story by stating it was for Fury vs Usyk or asking ‘who is it for?’

However, this has not been rubberstamped.

Fury vs Usyk or Joshua vs Ngannou

All other media seemed to assume the Fury vs Usyk angle. But until this is clarified, the belt looks to be for Joshua vs Ngannou.

If this is the case, the boxing fraternity will be scratching their heads about the situation requiring two lineal champions.

Saudi Arabian organizers could face a backlash for trying to dilute the occurrence of the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder for 25 years.

If Fury wins on February 17 and takes all the current sanctioned boxing titles and Joshua gets the Saudi Arabia version, unifying both would be the only way the situation makes any sense.

Joshua’s promoter had called for the fight to happen next after Ngannou dropped Fury in October.

“My God, give me Tyson Fury now, please [for AJ]. There is no way Tyson Fury beats Anthony Joshua. No way,” said Hearn.

“Let’s get behind Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk and get that fight made. It’s the biggest fight of all time in the sport’s history.”

Due to the commitment and contracts for Fury vs Usyk, the most significant British fight in decades hinges on the two remaining undefeated from now until then.

