Nathan Cleverly urged to return, in tremendous shape at 37

Former world champion Nathan Cleverly should return to boxing in 2024, seven years after returning from boxing at the tender age of 31.

That’s according to fans who follow his social media accounts after ‘DJ Clev’ posted several video clips of himself in the gym. It was 2017, the last time Cleverly graced the ring after losing to Badou Jack in five rounds.

The Welshman walked away from the sport a two-time champion at 175 pounds but with a reputation for enjoying warfare inside the ropes. His two-fight saga with Tony Bellew lives long in the memory after years of bad blood between the pair. However, Cleverly will most be remembered for his war with Polish star Andrzej Fonfara at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. Following a twelve-round slugfest, Cleverly lost a decision in the 2015 epic, in which both men got busted up.

Cleverly would only fight two more times as a professional following the Fonfra effort, which took a lot out of the two warriors on Premier Boxing Champions.

Ironically, despite fighting four more times after defeating Cleverly, Fonfara returns to the ring on June 22 over eight rounds. One admirer of Cleverly’s condition pointed out that a rematch with Fonfara would be an ideal return for later in the year.

At 37, and judging by his social accounts, Cleverly is living his best life and looks blissfully as though he’s happy his boxing career is far behind him.

That last bout, which occurred on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, wouldn’t be topped even if Cleverly did return.

Ending his career on 30-4, with 16 stoppages, Cleverly only lost via knockout to two of the very best of his generation. Before the Jack reverse in his final bow, Cleverly surrendered his WBO title to Sergey Kovalev in four rounds. It was a disappointing end to his first reign as world champion, which lasted for four title defenses until the hard-hitting Russian came along in Cardiff.

Despite seemingly being in shape to at least campaign back at cruiserweight any time he wanted, Nathan Cleverly looks to have done the right thing and got out of the toughest sport early.

If the Cefn Forest man broke his retirement at this stage, it would be one of the most surprising comebacks ever announced.

