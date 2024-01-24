Eddie Hearn accused of ‘smearing’ Artur Beterbiev’s clean legacy

A world championship trainer has questioned Eddie Hearn’s role and authority in calling out Artur Beterbiev’s drug test.

Kell Brook’s coach, Dominic Ingle, has aired strong views about Hearn questioning Beterbiev’s test. It comes after the Matchroom boss has seen several of his own fighters fail tests.

The situation arose after a fan accused Hearn of attempting to smear Beterbiev’s legacy.

“Brits proving once again what poor sports they are,” said the social media commenter. “Where was all the concern when [other fighters] failed a drug test?

“Beterbiev didn’t fail any drug test. Yet he was getting smeared by Hearn even before he gave Smith a beatdown.”

Eddie Hearn’s scrutiny of Artur Beterbiev

Beterbiev had an ‘atypical finding’ in a sample given last December. He was given extra testing that all came back negative before facing Callum Smith.

The Russian won in seven rounds against the British fighter but not before Hearn asked for further scrutiny of the VADA [Voluntary Anti-Drug Agency] drug test process.

Ingle was asked in an interview with Boxing King Media whether Hearn should have been given more information.

“I wouldn’t have thought so. They [VADA] are the authority and the experts. So why would making it clear to Eddie make any difference?

“They have said they don’t think there is anything suspicious. That’s what you are paying that company for and why you have drug testing. So they are the expert in that, and Eddie is apparently the expert in promoting boxing.

Beterbiev’s legacy

On Beterbiev’s credentials and previous test passes over a twenty-year career, Ingle added: “He fought Usyk three times, he got beat by him twice, and the third time he beat him.

“That just shows the level and quality right there. He has had the pedigree from a very early part of his career. So, there is nothing to flag up. He hasn’t just become superhuman, and he has been very consistent.

“If he has been doping for twenty years, he must be very good if he has got away with it for that long. Suppose you look at fighters like Dillian Whyte [Eddie Hearn fighter], who have failed three tests, and other fighters failing multiple tests. The reason why he isn’t failing tests is that he is more than likely not doping.”

Ingle says the professional drug testing process must be more rigorous.

“All amateur boxing at a high level is even more tested in amateurs than professional boxing. It wasn’t until, I think, 2014 that they would come into the gym and do random testing.

“It was always after the fight, but in the amateurs, it was. Squad camps, competitions at a certain level, mega testing, and all year around. So you get scrutinized more in the amateurs than you did in the pros.”

