Bizarre Beterbiev vs Bivol TV details revealed as champs face-off

Top Rank announced peculiar Beterbiev vs Bivol TV details as the pair of light-heavyweight titleholders faced off in London.

WBO, WBC, and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev will battle WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, June 1, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will top an undercard featuring a promoter competition between UK rivals Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

Five Hearn fighters will face five Warren boxers in a never-seen-before showdown between two London-based operators. But here’s where the bizarre TV deal cranks up a notch.

Beterbiev vs Bivol TV details

The Beterbiev vs. Bivol top-of-the-bill clash will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the US as a special one-fight broadcast. The rest of the card, including the Hearn vs Warren grudge tournament, will be shown on DAZN PPV.

It’s an occurrence rarely seen in the sport but one that Top Rank insisted on for their ESPN+ subscribers. The promoters wanted the fight aired free for everyone with ESPN+ and wouldn’t budge on any discussions.

Therefore, The Kingdom will crown an undisputed light heavyweight king, but if DAZN PPV purchasers want to see it, they will have to get an ESPN+ subscription, too.

That means Deontay Wilder’s clash with Zhilei Zhang will not be available to ESPN+ viewers unless they buy the DAZN PPV.

Discussing the main event, Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said: “This a dream matchup between two of the best light heavyweights we’ve ever seen.

“The beautiful city of Riyadh will play host to this legacy-defining fight. Thank you to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for his vision and determination in bringing boxing fans the fights they want to see.”

Artur Beterbiev info

Beterbiev [20-0, 20 KOs] is boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, a human wrecking ball who entered the pro ranks in 2013 following Olympic berths in 2008 and 2012.

The knockout artist wasted little time establishing his pro credentials, knocking out former world champion Tavoris Cloud in his sixth fight and stopping Enrico Koelling in his 12th outing to capture the IBF world title.

Beterbiev picked up the WBC strap with a 10th-round TKO over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019 and added the WBO title in June 2022 with a second-round TKO of Joe Smith Jr.

He made his eighth title defense on January 13 in Quebec City, Canada, knocking out former super middleweight world champion Callum Smith in seven rounds.

Dmitry Bivol info

Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) is a 10-year pro with 11 consecutive world title defenses, tied for third-most in light heavyweight history. A decorated amateur who tallied over 250 victories, he picked up his first regional title in his fourth pro fight.

Following two defenses of the WBA interim title, Bivol was elevated to full champion in 2017 and began his reign of dominance. He notched wins over Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., and Sullivan Barrera, among others, before a career-defining triumph that vaulted him up the pound-for-pound rankings.

In May 2022, Bivol neutralized living legend Canelo Alvarez en route to a unanimous decision win. Six months later, he bested former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

Last December, Bivol fought on the historic “Day of Reckoning” card in Riyadh, shutting out British challenger Lyndon Arthur.

The victor of Beterbiev vs Bivol will become the division’s first undisputed champion since Roy Jones Jr. defeated Reggie Johnson in 1999.

Top Rank will promote Beterbiev vs Bivol in association with Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, World of Boxing Promotions, and Sela.

