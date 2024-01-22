Gervonta Davis lays down demands for Saudi Arabia discussions

Gervonta Davis has revealed what it would take for discussions with Saudi Arabia to begin following an admission by its Sports Chairman.

Turki Alalshikh recently stated the region would like to bring “Tank” over to his country alongside long-time rival and former undisputed champion Devin Haney.

Speaking to DAZN, Turki said: “I want him [Gervonta Davis]. I am sending a message now from you to [Al] Haymon. Let’s do a job, brother.

“But Haney, I want to see Haney in my country [too]. I am sending messages from you now to him. I will try to do it in 2024. Of course, we want him [to fight] in my country [of Saudi Arabia].”

Gervonta Davis makes Saudi Arabia demand

Davis got wind of the intentions. And while fans of Premier Boxing Champions stated Davis would never accept the money, the WBA lightweight champion made a tongue-in-cheek request.

“They made me mad. If they want me, they must send something to my front door, like two Ferraris or something!

“Like before I even think about going over there,” he added.

Despite the demand, which wouldn’t be a problem for Alalshikh to arrange, any move by Davis could damage the United States’ grip on boxing.

All the significant Pay Per View events worldwide, outside the heavyweight division, occur stateside. Davis sold 1.3 million PPVs against Ryan Garcia, which would prove challenging if they shifted that fight to Riyadh Season.

There’s also the gate to consider. US fans would unlikely accept traveling to Saudi Arabia and paying upmarket prices. Therefore, it seems a non-starter for a massive event.

Gate receipts

Davis vs Garcia raked in $22.8 million in gate receipts, something Saudi Arabia couldn’t offer. They could pay that kind of money upfront, which is the only way Davis would accept an offer.

A minor event, potentially a mandatory title defense, would be possible. But that depends entirely on Al Haymon’s willingness to give up control of the narrative.

Haymon is a savvy businessman. He would know that the USA would be threatened if its top fighters began moving overseas. Saudi Arabia already has the glamor heavyweight division on lockdown.

Adding the world’s Pound for Pound American stars would be a kick in the teeth for the loyal boxing fans.

March 30 is currently on the table for Haymon’s first fight under the Amazon Prime Video banner. It’s yet to be announced whether Davis will be the headliner.

The two-weight world champion recently returned to training while waiting for a judge to allow him to move outside his home state. It follows a 2023 jail sentence for his part in a hit-and-run three years earlier.

