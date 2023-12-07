Al Haymon takes Premier Boxing Champions to Prime Video

Boxing guru Al Haymon has found a home for his Premier Boxing Champions stable after Showtime confirmed its departure in 2023.

Haymon had a long-standing agreement with Showtime after parting ways with Golden Boy Promotions in 2015.

However, Showtime threw a curveball. They stated they no longer would be involved in televising the sport after a December 16 event headlined by David Morrell Jr.

This left Haymon with no option but to look elsewhere. Prime Video [Amazon] entered the breach today and announced a landmark, multiyear rights agreement.

Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video

Prime and PBC will deliver viewers the boxing industry’s most significant events. The service provides fans with year-round access to the best matchups featuring the biggest stars in boxing.

“We are thrilled to join Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video. We aim to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of U.S. sports content & partnerships at Amazon.

“With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and worldwide the best in sports.”

Bruce Binkow, CEO of Integrated Sports, an exclusive agency for PBC, added: “Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events.

“Prime has incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power. We’re very excited to reach new audiences for our sport. We continue to present the most exciting, competitive, and biggest fights in boxing.”

PBC currently has many big names on its books. This includes working with Deontay Wilder, the Charlo brothers, David Benavidez, and Canelo Alvarez.

Pay Per View

Many massive events are planned for 2024, with the Pay Per View marker set to continue to be tapped into by Haymon and his PBC fighters.

Canelo’s next bout, set for May next year, will be one of the showcase events. Meanwhile, a clash between Canelo and Benavidez could happen on Prime Video PPV next September.

World Boxing News understands the first show will occur in the spring. That’s Haymon and his stable work out who will remain and who will depart for new pastures.

Fans can watch PBC live at home or across hundreds of compatible devices. They can stream from the web or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.

For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

