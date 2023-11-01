Al Haymon seeks TV future after ‘Free Boxing For All’ flop

Al Haymon faces an uncertain future as the Premier Boxing Champions head looks for an alternative television network.

Eight years after declaring that “Free Boxing For All” would be his mantra, Haymon will go out in a blaze of Pay Per View. This has been the running theme for the past few years.

In November, David Benavidez faces Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade before Showtime bows out of boxing a couple of weeks later in December.

Haymon’s fighters will be involved in both nights, with the paid platform showing each event before PBC moves on.

Al Haymon looks for a new TV deal

Where Haymon takes his stable is anyone’s guess as the former Floyd Mayweather advisor aims to fulfill a contract with Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican superstar has two fights left of a three-bout deal with Haymon after defeating Jermell Charlo. Two more PBC fighters, one of which is expected to be Benavidez, will fill the voids.

May and September are already locked in for Las Vegas events, with Jermall Charlo a possibility for Cinco de Mayo. WBN understands Charlo could be available after spending further time out of the ring to combat personal problems.

But beyond November 25, nothing is certain for Haymon. It’s hoped his old promise to revive terrestrial network offerings will return to the fore. However, with DAZN and ESPN+ championing PPV, too, it isn’t very certain.

Haymon is linked to joining Amazon Prime as its leading boxing provider. DAZN and ESPN+ are both reported to be interested in speaking to Haymon, though.

Whichever way Haymon goes, including launching his own TV platform, it will be interesting to see how many of his fighters renew contracts.

Top fighters out of action

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder have both left. However, the heavyweight pair didn’t completely sever ties. They are willing to work with Haymon again, dependent on the TV deal.

Wilder has links to the Professional Fighters League, broadcast by DAZN. But filling the void left by Showtime will be a mammoth task for whoever lands the PBC contract.

“The Bronze Bomber” is one of several boxers linked to Haymon, who has been out of the ring more than inside of it. This has to change moving forward, whether with or without Haymon.

Errol Spence Jr., the Charlo Brothers, Gervonta Davis, Danny Garcia, and Erislandy Lara are among those who don’t know what direction their careers are heading.

Only time will tell if Haymon can return to his former heights. Everything hinges on the TV deal and keeping the fans happier than those eight years at Showtime.

