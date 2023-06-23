David Morrell Jr: I’m Team Benavidez’s father, call me The Monster!

David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs), the undefeated WBA super middleweight regular champion, has expressed his disappointment with WBC interim champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) for seemingly avoiding a highly anticipated showdown between the two boxing titans.

Morrell Jr. asserts that Benavidez is deliberately sidestepping the challenge and opting for an easier opponent in Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs), who would be coming up in weight to fight him.

From here on out my new nickname is the “The Monster”. I will be referred to as father of Team Benevidez,” said David “The Monster” Morrell Jr.

Morrell Jr., fueled by his hunger to prove himself against the best in the division, has grown frustrated with the recent reports suggesting that Benavidez has shown more interest in fighting a smaller man rather than facing him. The Cuban-born boxing sensation is perplexed as to why Benavidez, who should be eager to cement his legacy as one of the top super middleweights, would avoid a massive fight with a fellow champion.

“Jose Sr. does not want the fight. He talks a lot, but he clearly wants to fight Munguia as seen in all his recent interviews. The loudmouth son Jose Jr. hasn’t said a word either. So, I want small man Jose to come out publicly and say he is scared of the Monster Morrell. I’m giving you 24 hours to tell the world the truth little guy! Or I will do an interview daily about the cowards they call the Benevidez’. Your name is Red Flag maybe because you run when there is danger. Don’t use my name anymore, cancel all your merchandise and stop lying to people. I’m the real MONSTER!

Morrell Jr., known for his exceptional boxing skills and ring IQ, firmly believes that a fight between him and Benavidez would be a spectacle for the boxing world. He is eager to put his skills to the test against the best in the division, and Benavidez has long been on his radar as a worthy adversary.

Morrell Jr. firmly believes that a clash with Benavidez would not only be a monumental test of skills but also a meaningful fight that the fans deserve. He urges Benavidez to stop being a coward, and reconsider his decision and face him in the ring, showcasing their abilities in an all out war that would undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most thrilling bouts in boxing history.

“My message to Benavidez is…I”m ready for all those bitches. Grow some balls, and lets give the fans the fight they want to see. Your family name is a disgrace.”

As Morrell Jr. awaits Benavidez’s response, he vows to continue his relentless pursuit of greatness in the super middleweight division, ready to take on any challenge that comes his way. He remains determined to prove his worth as a champion and hopes that Benavidez will eventually embrace the opportunity to face him, ensuring that the fans are treated to an unforgettable showdown.