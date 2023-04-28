Oscar De La Hoya reveals accurate Davis vs Garcia PPV numbers

After several ballpark figures hit the media, Oscar De La Hoya has moved to confirm the actual Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Pay Per View numbers.

From punts of around 800,000 to between 1.2 and 1.4 million, the PPV guessing game has been well underway in recent days.

One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact that SHOWTIME Sports put on a great show.

“Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan pitted their wits against each other in seven rounds with quality stamped all over them. However, Davis proved he was above and beyond where Garcia lies at 136 pounds.

The weight clause didn’t help, but we will see a much better Garcia at 140 pounds and higher.

Oscar De La Hoya

As Garcia debates his future with Golden Boy Promotions under the De La Hoya banner, his current handler spoke about the achievements of that night in Las Vegas.

“I’ve said it for as long as I have been a promoter: If you put together the fights that fans want to see, people will tune in – and in huge numbers,” said De La Hoya.

“Along with Ryan, we were incredibly proud to have forced the fight into happening, and the results speak for themselves.

“One company can make it all happen by identifying the best prospects through selling massive events at the top of the sport.

“That’s with Golden Boy,” he added.

Being a company that would know what figures they were looking at, the statement also cleared up the number.

“The estimated 1.2 million buys and $22 million gate represents the most successful professional boxing match since Canelo-Golovkin II.

“The success comes more than four and a half years from Canelo vs GGG II [another Golden Boy-promoted event].

Davis vs Garcia PPV numbers

“With promotion for Davis vs Garcia largely taking place across different social media platforms, Golden Boy has further proven it can move and change with the media landscape to deliver the biggest events in the sport still.”

The estimate won’t usually go up or down significantly, certainly not 200,000. Therefore, it’s a safe bet that 1.2 million is accurate.

Released this week, Showtime’s ALL ACCESS cameras provide an insider’s look at the precise moment the fight altered.

The direction of Davis vs. Garcia changed in the second round. Fans can see the stunned reactions of the celebrity-filled crowd on April 22 when the momentum shift occurred.

All Access premieres Saturday, April 29, on SHOWTIME. The show follows the delayed telecast of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.