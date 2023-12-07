Regis Prograis: ‘Eddie Hearn is full of sh–, but he delivered’

Eddie Hearn’s promotional skills in executing precisely what was promised to a fighter has been praised by WBC champion Regis Prograis.

Ahead of Prograis defending his title against Devin Haney in a sell-out Bay Area fight, “Rougarou’ gave the Britin his props.

Prograis battles Haney in a massive event that Matchroom Boxing has been championed for this week. It comes as the Chase Center in San Francisco extended capacity due to demand.

Hearn, who takes his fair amount of stick for his constant interview promises that don’t come to fruition, got it spot on with Prograis this time.

Regis Prograis on Eddie Hearn

“I like Matchroom better than any promotion I ever signed with,” Prograis told The MMA Hour during fight week.

“Eddie might be full of s***, but most promoters are, right? One thing is, Eddie delivered. Eddie met me in Houston right before the Canelo fight. This was before I signed with him.

“He was like, ‘This is the plan laid out.’ – He said, ‘We’re going to give you a homecoming fight in New Orleans. Then we are going to give you a big fight.

“Devin Haney was the first name he said. It was either Haney, Teofimo [Lopez], or Ryan Garcia. He said those names, but Devin Haney was the first name.

“So far, Eddie has delivered on literally everything he said. I’m grateful and happy to be with Matchroom. I think it’s a good fit for me.

“But I think sometimes we get to little things and that, but I am happy. I think that is the right fit.”

A photo opportunity at Golden Gate Bridge added to the positivity surrounding Haney vs Prograis this week as the pair went head-to-head.

Photographer Ed Mulholland captured stunning images of the pair with the sunset and iconic landmark in the background.

It all adds further to what should be one of the fights of 2023 this year. Discussing the fight, Hearn is expecting a cracker.

Hearn on Haney vs Prograis

“People may talk about a clash of styles and Haney’s skill and precision. But he likes to stand and fight as well,” said Hearn.

“Regis Prograis is technically gifted as well as being a huge puncher. This is one of the top fights in boxing. Both guys believe they are the favorite going into this fight.

“It’s just a tremendous match-up. I think both fighters love the big occasions and the big nights.

“These are big-time fighters, and they are the guys who perform at their very best when they perform under pressure when everything matters.”

