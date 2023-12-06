Haney vs Prograis: Verbals for unreal photo at Golden Gate Bridge

Haney vs Prograis is hurtling toward fight fans as one of the year’s most anticipated fights closes for Saturday night.

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis traded verbal abuse as they came face-to-face for the first time during fight week.

The event saw both posing at the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge to signal the countdown was on to their blockbuster battle.

Both teams had significant things to divulge, but none more so than Prograis and his entourage telling Bill Haney his boy was getting knocked out.

Haney vs Prograis at Golden Gate Bridge

Haney and Prograis battle for the latter’s WBC World super-lightweight title this weekend. The Pay Per View encounter happens at Chase Center in San Francisco, live on DAZN PPV in North America.

Unbeaten Haney is looking to bridge the five-pound gap between the lightweight division he left behind holding all the belts and the 140-lb division.

He seeks to rip the WBC belt from ruler Prograis and become a two-weight King in his first pro fight on home turf.

Defending champion Prograis has no intention of surrendering the green and gold, though.

The New Orleans man is in no mood to let Haney reach the other side where the unification battles that ‘Rougarou’ craves await.

The best at 140

“Regis will show that he is the best 140lb boxer in the world,” said Bobby Benton, Regis’ trainer. “He will show all of his skills and IQ against Haney.”

“I am thrilled that we can finally get our teeth into talking about one of the best fights of 2023,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “No love is lost between them, and bragging rights alone are a massive prize.

“Regis wants to prove he’s the man to beat at 140lbs. Devin aims to become a two-weight World champion as a homecoming hero.

“The stakes simply couldn’t be higher on what promises to be an electric night of action in San Francisco.”

Haney and Prograis will face off twice ahead of Saturday’s action. Fans can watch the press conference and the weigh-in live on Matchroom’s YouTube channel.

They can get closer to the action on Friday lunchtime, with free entry to the weigh-in at Chase Center.

Tickets have been flying as elite boxing ends a lengthy absence from the Bay Area. There was no better spot than the famous Golden Gate Bridge to signify the massive night ahead for both men.

Haney vs Prograis also goes live on DAZN worldwide with no PPV restrictions.

