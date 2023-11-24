Jermall Charlo ridicules WBC backing at SIX pounds overweight

On Friday, Jermall Charlo made a mockery of the WBC’s decision to back him as middleweight champion.

At the scaling ahead of his clash with Jose Benavidez Jr., Charlo weighed 3.2 lbs over the 163 limit.

Jermall Charlo weighs six pounds over middleweight

Given time to shed the needed weight, Charlo returned to the scales and weighed even heavier at 166.6.

Charlo’s battle with Benavidez was doubtful until a last-minute deal was worked out.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has faced widespread criticism for allowing Charlo to keep the middleweight title. That’s despite being out of action for over two years.

After Charlo weighed 6.6 pounds over the middleweight limit, that decision now looks to have been a bad one.

The WBC should immediately vacate the title or hand it to Carlos Adames, the interim champion.

Jose Benavidez Jr.

Meanwhile, Benavidez Jr. should be commended for taking the fight despite a five-pound differential. He scaled just over 161 pounds and did his part.

That gap will be far wider by the time the first bell goes.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Benavidez is confident he can cause a shock, possibly a knockout.

“I feel confident, and I’m ready. I’ve never felt like this before. I’m hungry and going to come to eat,” said Benavidez.

“I’ll leave all of the talking in the ring. I don’t really care what Charlo is doing or what people think. But I’m ready.

“I will show him who the real champion is at 160. I’m going to show the world what I’m made of.

“I’ve been in the game since I was six years old. You know, I’ve fought on Manny Pacquiao cards. I’ve fought on Cotto cards.

“I feel like I’m a vet in the game. At this weight, I feel strong. I feel like I finally got my man strength. I’m ready.

“I’m going to take Charlo out. Yes, I’m going to stop him. One hundred percent guaranteed. I’ll put money on it.”

Pay Per View

On sharing top billing on a Pay Per View with brother David Benavidez, he added: “This is something very special.

“It’s something we dreamed about as kids. Being in a big arena for this type of event is crazy.

“To know that we made it and we’re here proves that hard work is paying off.

“The goal now is just to take on the world. I’m thankful to have my brother and my dad next to me.

“It was great training with my brother. I didn’t have to lose that much weight either. Doing 147 and 154 was killing me, so now I’m at my natural weight.

“I feel strong and ready, and my brother and I had a hell of a time sparring. When we’re in the ring, there’s no brothers.”

