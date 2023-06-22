Carlos Adames to prove he’s the best middleweight in the world

Top middleweight Carlos Adames will aim to make his case as the sport’s best middleweight when he defends his Interim WBC Middleweight Title against former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams this Saturday, June 24 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from The Armory in Minneapolis headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“My time will come where I will show the world that I’m the best middleweight,” said Adames. “A dominant victory on Saturday night will ensure me a fight with Jermall Charlo to see who the real WBC middleweight champion is. It’s been very difficult to get the big names in the ring with me, but I just have to keep winning.”

The 29-year-old Adames (22-1,17 KOs) has been on a tear since moving up to middleweight in 2021, including a close but decisive decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and most recently a third-round KO of Juan Macias Montiel in October.

The Dominican fighter now training in Las Vegas has thrived in another training camp under top trainer Bob Santos.

“I had an incredible training camp in Las Vegas with my coach Bob Santos,” said Adames.

“We put in a lot of hard work and got some excellent sparring with some very good fighters. My road work was taken to the next level, with a lot of running in high elevation. I’m eating the best foods and feeling great.”

Saturday night will see Adames battle perhaps his most accomplished opponent to date in the former unified 154-pound Williams, a Philadelphia-native who defeated Jarrett Hurd in one of 2019’s best fights to capture WBA and IBF titles.

Although Williams only made his middleweight debut in November with a unanimous decision over Rolando Mansilla, Adames knows the danger that Williams presents.

“I see Williams as a dangerous opponent,” said Adames. “He’s a former world champion who has a lot of experience and he has nothing to lose at this point in his career. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I feel I’m the better fighter in every aspect. I feel I can break him down and end the fight in the middle to late rounds.”

Since losing a 154-pound title fight in 2019, Adames has worked his way up the 160-pound division and will now step into the ring for his first SHOWTIME main event on Saturday night, with the goal of closing the show early and in dominant fashion.

“This is another great opportunity to showcase my talent on the big stage,” said Adames. “SHOWTIME is where the stars are born. I can’t wait to show my people back in the Dominican Republic, and here in the U.S., all the hard work that we put into this camp. This is my first main event on SHOWTIME and I’m going to take full advantage of the situation. My goal is to win by spectacular knockout.”