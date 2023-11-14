Jim Lampley extends stay with PPV.com for Benavidez vs Andrade

In response to overwhelming viewer demand and boffo reviews, PPV.COM announced today that it has extended its exclusive relationship with legendary boxing journalist and blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley through 2024.

Lampley, who ended his nearly five-year hiatus from boxing to work the Canelo Alvarez – Jermell Charlo World Super Middleweight Championship fight for PPV.COM, in September, will continue to co-host the service’s viewer chats in real time for the fights it will be live streaming and provide fight week on-site commentary, reports and original video content for PPV.COM’s website and social media platforms.

Lampley’s next event with PPV.COM will be the 12-round super middleweight battle of the undefeated between two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. To order the fight through PPV.COM, click here: Benavidez vs. Andrade.

“Who knew it would be so much fun to provide live chat during big fights on PPV.COM? Lance Pugmire knew, and he told me so, and via that friendship a great new relationship arrived, Lampley said. “I’m delighted to be headed back to Las Vegas for Benavides vs Andrade, and looking forward to frequent PPV.com engagements going forward. Sharing with Lance, responding to fans, being in the ringside discussion — live chat rocks!!

“Jim Lampley is back at ringside right where he belongs and based on fan reaction at the Canelo-Charlo fight and from viewers who tuned in on PPV.COM, boxing is for the better for it. Jim is rarin’ to go for the upcoming David Benavidez – Demetrius Andrade fight where he will be chatting live from Mandalay Bay on Saturday, November 25,” said, Dale Hopkins, President and CEO of iDEMAND and PPV.COM.

PPV.COM, which does not require a subscription, will offer Benavidez vs. Andrade for $74.99 in the U.S. and Canada. iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, will also be carrying the event through its network of cable and telco operators in the U.S. and Canada via providers including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, Rogers, Bell, SaskTel, and Telus, among others.

JIM LAMPLEY

Jim is a recipient of the Boxing Writers Association of America’s (BWAA) Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in its 2015 class. He served as anchor and commentator for “HBO World Championship Boxing” for 30 years, and has covered numerous Olympic Games during his long and distinguished career in sports broadcasting.