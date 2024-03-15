Jermall Charlo ‘not the same fighter anymore’ in new footage

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo posted a video of himself back in the gym amid claims he’s a shadow of the champion he once was.

Charlo, who returned to action from a long layoff in November, was in line to face Canelo Alvarez on May 4. Outside of the ring, controversies took the blame for Charlo, who was eventually ruled out.

A video of the two-weight ruler drinking, plus a later appearance on social media where Charlo appeared intoxicated, had fans worried about his mental health. The 33-0 star was out of action due to what WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman described as a ‘significant mental episode’ and led to calls for the World Boxing Council to strip him of the 160 title.

The WBC remained loyal to Charlo even though his first fight back was over the weight limit, and a non-title clash against Jose Benavidez Jr. Charlo then defeated Benavidez before taking a break to where the negative press began.

Jermall Charlo returns to the gym

Following weeks out of the spotlight, Charlo has emerged to the gym in a plodding effort on the heavy bag. Fans of the Texan don’t see the old Charlo as he begins a new bid to get fit.

“Dude, just don’t look the same anymore,” said one comment. Another added: “Jermall looks washed. I’m salty at him. Just hang them up, Jermall.”

A third, which was more tongue-in-cheek, predicted even Jake Paul would knock Charlo out in the shape he’s in at this stage of his career. It’s a significant fall from grace for a fighter undefeated in sixteen years as a professional.

He’s already lost out on millions from the Canelo fight, which was offered to him in September, but he couldn’t accept it. His brother Jermell stepped in and lost every round without much debate, which was another kick in the teeth for the family.

Canelo

Jermall was next in line to be offered the chance to face Canelo Alvarez on May 4 in Las Vegas as compensation for his inability to sign the first time. Canelo even stated his opponent would be American, pointing firmly towards Charlo.

But, for reasons undisclosed and only assumed by those observing, Charlo was ruled out by Canelo. Whether the Mexican superstar had seen the footage and knew he was in a no-win situation is another story. But Charlo was out, and Jaime Munguia replaced him.

There’s a possibility Charlo could feature on the undercard for the Cinco de Mayo event with a view to the pair meeting in September. However, Charlo still has to make decisions about his future, his title belt, and whether Canelo should remain on his radar.

