Bulls***! – Retire Canelo, nobody wants to see Jermall Charlo fight!

The aftermath reaction to Canelo Alvarez’s ‘special announcement’ included a call for the Mexican superstar to retire from an ex-world champion.

Ishe Smith, a one-time member of Floyd Mayweather‘s ‘Money Team,’ gave a damning verdict of plans for Canelo to face Jermall Charlo.

Canelo went on Mexican TV to outline his future and blow any retirement guesses over his Premier Boxing Champions future out of the water.

Instead, the former pound-for-pound king confirmed he’d continue to fight on free-to-air television in his native country. He also outlined that his next opponent would be an American, not a compatriot.

That statement rules out Jaime Munguia for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. It rules in Terence Crawford, Jermall, and, by default, David Benavidez.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Benavidez is a United States citizen before his dual nationality. However, not many are holding out hope for Canelo vs Benavidez on May 4.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermall Charlo

Ring Magazine has already put Jermall way ahead of any other consideration. If that happens, ‘Sugar Shay’ Smith believes Canelo should bow out gracefully.

“No one wants to see Canelo vs. Charlo,” said Smith. “If it’s not Bud [Crawford], it should be Benavidez. Or retire and stop giving fans these bulls*** fights.”

After his win over Jose Benavidez Jr., Charlo hoped to get a second bite at the Canelo cherry. He was initially chosen for September 2023 but had to refuse. Twin brother Jermell stepped in to take the fight at late notice, losing a wide decision in a nothing performance.

It makes sense for Canelo to give Jermall another chance if he’s ready for the challenge now.

“I’m down to fight Canelo at 168. The door is still wide open for me,” said Jermall after his victory. “I was originally going to fight Canelo. I got the offer, I got the call, but it was something that my brother had talked about. At that time, I wasn’t mentally ready or prepared even to make my transition back into boxing. So why not let my brother seize the moment? That’s exactly what he did.

Cinco de Mayo

“I haven’t been told anything otherwise besides that. But I hope we get him [Canelo Alvarez] on Cinco de Mayo. I look good in this fight [against Benavidez], and you guys press the action.

“The media and you guys vouch for me to fight that fight [against Canelo on May 4].”

Canelo vs Crawford or Benavidez would be preferable to the fans and media over Charlo this spring. But if it means one more fight before those two blockbusters come to fruition in September 2024 and May 2025, Canelo would get a pass – if not from Smith.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

