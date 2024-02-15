Fans fear for ‘drunken’ Jermall Charlo after Canelo fight denial

Jermall Charlo caused a stir when posting a video of his vacation to deny any fight with Canelo Alvarez, which was in the pipeline for May 4.

Charlo, who needed to take a long break from boxing due to a ‘significant mental health episode,’ is drinking when potentially just under twelve weeks from a massive fight.

Canelo stated on Mexican TV that he would extend his deal with TV Azteca to fight free-to-air in his home country. While addressing his supporters, the super middleweight king ruled in American opponents.

Jermall is one of those in the hunt. However, the WBC middleweight champion denied any contact over the fight as he sipped rum in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Jermall Charlo denies Canelo fight

“I haven’t even talked to Al Haymon since I last fought. Everyone is like, ‘You about to fight Canelo,’ but there is no confirmation. I’m in the islands somewhere. You have to chill. Until it’s official, it’s official.

“I offered. I said I would do whatever I had to do. We were on jet skis, and I stopped for this [to address the rumors].”

Whatever Charlo’s current disposition, some fans are worried. They commented on social media that Charlo could end up in a bad place. Others stated he was enjoying a holiday and would get back to training.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman explained what Charlo went through when he returned to action in 2023.

“Basically, in 2021, Charlo was ready for a big fight with Jaime Munguia,” Sulaiman said. “Then Munguia didn’t want to fight with [Carlos] Adames in a final elimination fight. Charlo then accepted a fight with [Maciej] Sulecki, and Adames was ordered to fight [for the interim title] so the title could have activity.

“Munguia left negotiations, and Charlo got injured. When Charlo was recovering from his injury, he suffered a mental health episode. It was a serious and important one.

“If people want to be yelling and kicking because we didn’t strip him of his title for not fighting, that is why. We will be supporting him unconditionally.

“That is why there is an interim title, so there can be activity in the division. But we will always support our champion. The good ones, and even more in the bad ones,” the WBC figurehead added.

Canelo TV deal

Regarding Canelo, the champ will decide on his next opponent soon. Charlo, David Benavidez, and Terence Crawford are three of the remaining US contenders.

“Saúl Álvarez confirmed his contract with TV Azteca in which he will be a new link of the best pound for pound with what always was and will be his home,” said TV Azteca on the deal extension.

