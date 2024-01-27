David Benavidez lined up to end Canelo’s career

David Benavidez may have to wait until Canelo Alvarez’s retirement fight before the “Mexican Monster” gets a crack at the title.

Benavidez is mandatory for Canelo, but he has been forced to wait until September due to an ongoing process.

The undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo is eyeing one of two challenges for Cinco de Mayo. Reports lead many to conclude it will be Jermall Charlo over Jaime Munguia for May 4 in Las Vegas.

Oscar De La Hoya and David Benavidez Sr. have been vocal against Canelo’s plan. Both believe Canelo continues to avoid Benavidez at all costs.

Canelo vs Benavidez

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya and Benavidez Sr. gave their respective verdicts on the fight.

“I respect him a lot for what he has been through and what he has accomplished. I think Benevidez is just an amazing fighter,” said De La Hoya.

“He is the epitome of what a fighter should be. An amazing fighter in the ring does not want to dodge anybody. I have great communication with him. Hopefully, he will be here Saturday [for Munguia vs Ryder].”

Asked if he’s looking to make Benevidez vs Munguia if the latter beats John Ryder and Canelo moves on to Charlo, De La Hoya replied: “Not necessarily.

“If he [Munguia] demolishes Ryder, it’s a huge statement. So there are a lot of conversations we can be having. Whether it’s Benevidev or Canelo, it all depends on his performance on Saturday night.

“Who wants to watch that [against Charlo]?”

Benavidez said: “To be honest, I don’t think it’s going to happen. Canelo doesn’t want anything to do with David.

“Every time he comes with all the excuses all the time, but look who he wants to fight. He wants to fight [Jaime] Munguia. He wants to fight [Jermall] Charlo.

“I don’t see Canelo fighting David. He’ll do anything, or his team will do anything to avoid David. Now you know, he said that he’s a king, he’ll do whatever he wants, he’ll do whatever he wants with the commissions.

“I’m just praying that the commissions be fair to everybody. I mean, David is a mandatory, you know, they supposed to strip him in March if he didn’t make [the fight] with David.”

Retirement

On Canelo’s ability to pick and choose who he fights, Benavidez Sr added: “I mean, the Canelo camp, team, and era has turned into a circus.

“Imagine us trying to fight Terence Crawford. Come on, bro. It’s a little guy. He’s good. I respect Terence Crawford, but these guys are too big. It’s a circus.”

Canelo is not guaranteeing he will face Benavidez in 2024. Even if the WBC strips him of the title, Canelo will still be expected to face Benavidez over the next few years.

It’s a massive Mexican showdown that Canelo could be putting off until he’s unsure where he will retire. Once the fight goes ahead, Canelo could walk away for good if Benavidez becomes the first opponent to stop him.

Plenty see a knockout as possible when and if they eventually trade blows.

