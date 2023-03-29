Cinco de Mayo bust as Haney vs Loma adds to Davis vs Garcia

Boxing’s most prominent Las Vegas weekend became a complete washout this week as Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko completed the misery.

Adding to Canelo Alvarez’s decision to fight at home on May 6 and Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22, Haney vs Loma got confirmed for May 20.

This means two of the year’s most significant boxing events will happen a fortnight before and after the usual boxing celebration.

Cinco de Mayo weekend

Begun by Julio Cesar Chavez, continued by Oscar De La Hoya, and overtaken by Floyd Mayweather and eventually Canelo, the May 5th weekend has been an essential part of the boxing calendar.

However, it seems to be taking on less importance in recent years.

Organizers have disappointed those waiting for a massive fight on May 6 in Vegas. Two of boxing’s pound-for-pound best will battle for lightweight supremacy later that month.

Devin “The Dream” Haney defends his undisputed crown against Ukraine’s three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. The headliner occurs on Saturday, May 20, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite having a superb boxing schedule, Nevada’s most revered date remains blank with six weeks left.

The only boxing event remotely close to Cinco de Mayo is a WBA super lightweight title clash between Alberto Puello and Rolando Romero.

That clash is penciled in for May 13 at The Chelsea Ballroom inside The Cosmopolitan. It’s one of the newest luxury hotels on the famous strip.

Canelo vs Ryder in Mexico

It’s hoped those booked in for the prior weekend will have something to look forward to soon. That’s other than watching Canelo vs. John Ryder on Closed Circuit TV from a bar or venue without an authentic atmosphere.

Promoters of Davis vs Garcia or Haney vs Lomachenko may have been better off discussing the situation with Canelo. In addition, the problem may have been resolved.

There’s no reason Canelo couldn’t fight on May 5, the actual Cinco de Mayo date, especially when he’s returning to Mexico.

That way, May 6 could have been freed up for Vegas to host Haney vs Lomachenko or the original plan of Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr.

Haney vs Lomachenko

Haney vs. Lomachenko will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV. ESPN is the exclusive digital distributor for the event in the United States.

The event begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The PPV will be priced at $59.99. Haney vs Loma will additionally be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

Top Rank promotes it in association with Devin Haney Promotions and DiBella Entertainment. Furthermore, tickets start at $104, plus applicable service charges, go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to purchase at axs.com.

