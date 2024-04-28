Free agent Chris Eubank Jr. lifts the lid on promoter split

Middleweight star Chris Eubank Jr. opened up on his split with Sauerland and Wasserman Boxing after becoming a free agent.

The Brighton man was revealed as the hottest unsigned star this week when Wasserman and the Sauerland Brothers put out a statement.

They jointly stated: “It’s been an emotional ride! Wishing you all the best for the future, Chris and Nova Sports!”

Eubank has since revealed that differing visions of his future were to blame for the unexpected parting of ways. He said: “I’m a free agent again!

“Word of advice to any up-and-coming fighters. Get yourself a solid legal and management team; make sure you only work with promoters that align with your vision, goals, and dreams. These truths will set you free!”

Sauerland wanted to pitch Eubank in for a third attempt at winning the IBO belt following his revenge win over Liam Smith. However, Eubank was hell-bent on challenging for one of the four major world championships. The situation reached breaking point as Eubank hit seven months out of action despite being fit and ready to fight.

The talented 34-year-old will now seek alternative representation to improve his 33-3 record.

A third fight with Smith, a clash with Conor Benn, and a title challenge against unified ruler Janibek Alimkhanuly are among the possibilities open to the son of a legend.

