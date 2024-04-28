Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather beef ‘is not for promotion’

Gervonta Davis airing Floyd Mayweather’s dirty laundry is not for promoting his next fight, those close to the beef have stated.

Davis has gone after Mayweather hard in the days since old foe Ryan Garcia similarly targeted people during the promotion of his clash with Devin Haney. Garcia’s plan worked, with interest in his victory over Haney elevated significantly in the days before and after.

However, ‘Tank’ is not copying Garcia with six weeks left until he battles Frank Martin, says former stablemate Ishe Smith.

“Man is doubling down. I don’t think he’s promoting s*** anymore. Taking personal digs as well,” said Smith in words that came just 24 hours after he doubted the barbs were real.

“Unlike the past beef, which I knew was real because of inside scoops, this one just doesn’t seem authentic. Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems staged,” said the former world champion.

Smith knows both Davis and Mayweather well from his time at Mayweather Promotions. Despite skeptics airing their thoughts, mainly due to what Garcia did with his trolling of Haney, Davis seems intent on humiliating his ex-boss.

Rapper 50 Cent, who has a longstanding issue with Mayweather, backed Smith’s comments when discussing Davis.

“Oh nah, this s*** is real. Gervonta Davis would not say any s*** like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ are beefing, but he is my brother. I got some money if he needs it!”

Davis had asked Dubai to allow Mayweather to leave the country after claiming the former pound-for-pound king was stuck there due to unfulfilled duties. It’s a shocking suggestion to put in the public domain. It also alludes to ‘Money’ struggling financially despite earning almost one billion dollars during his career and many more millions in investments post-career.

Adding a joke to the apparent seriousness of the allegations, Davis put Mayweather‘s face on a milk carton and pleaded for his release.

“They got Floyd a** for real. Tell him I’ll send him a wire. Let my f***ing family go!”

He added: If found, contact 50 CENT or Gervonta Davis. Let me call 50. We got to get this n**** home by Monday. I’ll hurt somebody!”

In another insult, Davis concluded: “That money looks funny like that fake a** hair on his head and face.”

Mayweather has responded that Davis should be fighting Shakur Stevenson on June 15, not Frank Martin, as doubts about a future friendship continue.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.