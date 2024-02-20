‘Unstable and drunk’ Jermall Charlo ‘won’t be fighting Canelo next’

Judging by recent lifestyle decisions, Jermall Charlo won’t be facing Canelo on May 4, despite reports the American has the fight in the bag.

The WBC middleweight champion appeared drinking or ‘drunk’ in the past few days after initially being linked to battling Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Charlo, who returned last November from what WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman described as a ‘serious mental health episode,’ doesn’t seem too focused on the clash.

Last week, while on holiday, Charlo said: “I haven’t even talked to Al Haymon since I last fought. Everyone is like, ‘You about to fight Canelo,’ but there is no confirmation. I’m in the islands somewhere. You have to chill. Until it’s official, it’s official.

“I offered. I said I would do whatever I had to do. We were on jet skis, and I stopped for this [to address the rumors].”

Jermall Charlo appears drunk on call-in

The latest episode of Charlo’s ‘Will he or Won’t he fight Canelo’ saga suggests he called into a YouTuber show demanding money to commentate on a fight.

Slurring his words, Charlo sounded incoherent, which led to question marks over his capacity to box in the coming months.

Jermall Charlo just drunk called Adin Ross asking for a bag to commentate his next boxing event

pic.twitter.com/oSHRCh0Kj4 — FALLENFREEWORLD (@FALLENFREEWORLD) February 20, 2024

“Jermall Charlo ain’t next [for Canelo]. Dude, been drinking non-stop for weeks,” said one.

Another added: “Jermall Charlo just drunk called Adin Ross asking for a bag to commentate his next boxing event.”

A third stated: “Jermall Charlo should retire from boxing. He needs serious help right now, not boxing.”

The fourth in the series of comments questioned whether Charlo was putting on an act.

“What if Jermall Charlo is acting like a mentally unstable belligerent alcoholic to entice Canelo to get in the ring with him.”

Canelo vs Jermall

Whatever the case is, Charlo has to paint a better picture, especially if the Canelo fight is on the cards. Canelo dominated his twin brother Jermell in September, leading to calls to scrap any event with Jermall.

Right now, Jermall Charlo seems to be on the path to self-destruction, undoubtedly in light of his last two appearances on social media.

Fans are even more worried if Charlo is to step in the ring with the dangerous undisputed super middleweight champion next.

Based on recent evidence, Canelo may have to look elsewhere for his next foe, with Terence Crawford probably a better option than Jermall.

The Mexican superstar ruled out Crawford due to his size. However, beating another Charlo, especially when not at total capacity, could be far worse viewing than ‘Bud.’

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

