Amir Khan result versus Kell Brook disqualified after doping ban

Amir Khan’s result against Kell Brook will no longer stand after the UK Anti-Doping Agency banned the British fighter for two years.

In a statement, UKAD stated Khan would be suspended for two years instead of four after accepting his defense that ostarine in his system wasn’t intentional.

UKAD stated: “The panel found both violations proved, concluded that Mr. Khan had established that they were not ‘intentional’ within the meaning of ADR Article 10.2.3 and imposed a two-year ban on him.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook result

“The panel also disqualified Mr. Khan’s result from the bout against Mr. Brook.

“Mr. Khan’s two-year ban is deemed to have commenced on 6 April 2022 [the date his Provisional Suspension was imposed]. It will expire on 5 April 2024.”

What this mean for Brook is anyone’s guess, as the Sheffield man knocked out Khan regardless of what was in his body. To see Brook lose his victory would be an injustice for the ex-world champion.

Khan’s legacy is tarnished after a career that saw the 2004 Olympic silver medalist become a superstar in his home country.

The Bolton man would eventually unify the super lightweight division facing the likes of Marcos Maidana and Zab Judah. Khan also won the 2010 World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award, a trophy he accepted belatedly a couple of years ago.

His career faded over the past decade. However, Khan still fought Canelo Alvarez in 2016 and Terence Crawford before ending his career against Brook in 2022.

This drug test result is a sickener for fans of Khan. That’s even though the teenage prodigy they called ‘King’ denies wrongdoing.

It’s not only boxing that Khan cannot compete in, as UKAD explained in a statement.

Amir Khan banned from all sports

“Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years. This follows an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for the presence and use of a Prohibited Substance.

On the substance present, ostarine, they added: “Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

“The substance is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List. It is an anabolic agent and is always prohibited in sport.”

Khan’s punishment is another black eye for boxing in the United Kingdom. The sickener comes after Conor Benn was scrutinized for two failed tests in 2022, the same year as his compatriot.

The sport on the British Isles is becoming increasingly tainted by drug scandals in recent years, with the rest of boxing seeing less positive outcomes than the UK combined.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.