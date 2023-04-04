Amir Khan ban takes 14 months as British boxing is shamed again

An investigation into an alleged doping violation by British boxing icon Amir Khan took a staggering fourteen months to complete.

Documents released surrounding the case that shames the sport in the UK once again reveal how the case took over a year to produce a result.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency decided to ban Khan for two years rather than four, as they accepted his explanation of not knowingly taking a banned substance. However, it’s too little too late, as Khan has been retired far too long for the suspension to take effect.

Another case of failed drug tests by a UK fighter hangs over the whole sport in the British Isles. It comes on the back of Conor Benn failing twice in months and facing a verdict himself once an investigation is finalized.

The whole process is being questioned, though, as to why it takes so long to conclude.

Amir Khan’s case takes fourteen months

“On 19 February 2022 [fourteen months ago], UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr. Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena.

“Mr. Khan’s Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for ostarine. UKAD notified Mr. Khan of the AAF on 6 April 2022 and that he may have committed ADRVs under the 2021 UK Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

“UKAD issued him a Provisional Suspension from all Code-compliant sports on the same date.

“On 20 July 2022, UKAD charged Mr. Khan with the commission of two ADRVs: under ADR Article 2.1 [Presence of a Prohibited Substance]; and ADR Article 2.2 [Use of a Prohibited Substance].

“Mr. Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not ‘intentional’ [a term with a specific meaning set out in ADR Article 10.2.3].

“Consequently, his case was referred to the National Anti-Doping Panel for consideration by an independent tribunal.

“Mr. Khan’s case was heard by the independent tribunal on 24 January 2023. In its written decision dated 21 February 2023.”

Kell Brook rematch clause

It’s now evident why Khan retired after initially invoking a rematch clause to face Kell Brook again. Brook stopped Khan during the fight in question, leading to the violator also asking why the case came about in the first place.

“I have never cheated,” Khan told Sky Sports.

“I am a retired fighter. You can see by my performance against Kell Brook [that it] wasn’t the best. I lost the fight.

“If I went in there and knocked Kell Brook out, it is different. I have never cheated in my life. I am the one who wanted the testing done,” he added.

Furthermore, the whole process needs a complete overhaul, from violation to conclusion.

