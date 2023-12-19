Latest call out of Manny Pacquiao gets cold response

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has again been called out for a fight that has since been met with a cold response from fans.

After years of trying to nail down the fight, Amir Khan hopes to finalize a battle with Pacquiao, whether professional or exhibition.

He told IFL TV: “Look, it’s tough because you get different things said to you.

“There is interest, Manny’s team want it, the Saudis want [the] fight in Abu Dhabi. It would be massive. A fight with Manny would definitely motivate [me]. I think he would be perfect.”

The pair know each other well from their days at the Wild Card Gym under trainer Freddie Roach. Since Khan left the stable, he’s continually gone public with his desire to face his old teammate.

Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan

“We sparred a lot. We know a lot about each other. My last fight against Kell wasn’t the best fight to finish. I feel I’m a lot better than that.”

Khan initially gave up on Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather after being fobbed off more than once. He told World Boxing News: “I won’t waste my time chasing opponents anymore.

“I think I wasted too much time waiting for Floyd Mayweather, for example, and even Pacquiao, but I won’t wait around.

“I’m just going to see what Team Khan has to say. See who they think I should fight because there’s no point in wasting more time. I will be smart now and fight whoever comes up to keep myself busy.

“It would be lovely to fight someone like Manny Pacquiao as he’s a legend in the sport, and I’ve always wanted to fight him.

“I’ve always fancied my chances, so if it happens, it happens, but there are other names for me.

No longer a stadium fight

“A Pacquiao fight anywhere in the world would be massive. I believe it could sell out Wembley in the UK.

“Manny Pacquiao versus myself is two big names in boxing, and it’s a fight that people want to see. It would be an explosive fight, and obviously, Manny is a superstar in the sport.

“I’m sure the British fans want to see Manny Pacquiao, so I believe Wembley would be the ideal arena to stage a fight like that,” added ‘King’ Khan.

Although it’s no longer a stadium event, Pacquiao vs Khan holds some merit in the Middle East and could be a decent exhibition for the former world champions.

However, fans didn’t react well to Khan wanting to face a 45-year-old who has been retired for two and a half years.

